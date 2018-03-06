Here are all the confirmed original shows coming to Netflix in 2018

news

Netflix has a lot of original content in store for the rest of this year.

While the streaming service has already released new seasons of a few fan-favorite shows like "Grace and Frankie" and "Lovesick," Netflix is also set to release some new and anticipated originals.

We've already seen the premiere of the new sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" and David Letterman's new talk show.

Among the shows still to come is the new series "Maniac," a dark comedy starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, and the second season of "Marvel's Luke Cage."

Netflix has said it will spend $8 billion on shows and movies in 2018 — up from the $6 billion it spent in 2017.

To help you sort through all of the upcoming content, we've compiled a list of original shows that Netflix has confirmed are coming out in 2018. This excludes movies, kids' shows, and series that might not come out until 2019 or later.

Here are all the shows we know Netflix is for sure putting out in 2018, along with their release date if available:

"Lovesick" (Season 3) — Released January 1

Netflix description: "In his quest for true love, Dylan found chlamydia. Joined by friends Evie and Luke, he relives past encounters as he notifies all his former partners."

"The End of the F***ing World" (Season 1) — Released January 5

Netflix description: "A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel.

"Disjointed" (Season 1 - Part 2) — Released January 12

Netflix description: "Pot activist Ruth Whitefeather Feldman runs a medical marijuana dispensary while encouraging her loyal patients to chill out and enjoy the high life."

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" — Premiered January 12

Netflix description: "TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions in this monthly talk show."

"Grace and Frankie" (Season 4) — Released January 19

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."

"One Day at a Time" (Season 2) — Released January 26

Netflix description: "They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series."

"Babylon Berlin" (Season 1) — Released January 30

Netflix description: "A Soviet freight train's hijacking leads a haunted cop and a poor typist to uncover a political conspiracy amid the vice and glamour of 1929 Berlin."

"Altered Carbon" (Season 1) — Released February 2

Netflix description: "A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel."

"Queer Eye" (Reboot) — Released February 7

Netflix description: "With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again ... one makeover at a time."

"Everything Sucks!" (Season 1) — Released February 16

Netflix description: "Two groups of high school misfits -- the AV club and the drama club -- collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon."

"Seven Seconds" (Season 1) — Released February 23

Netflix description: "Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop."

"Marseille" (Season 2) — Released February 23

Netflix description: "The longtime mayor of Marseille is preparing to hand over the reins to his protégé when a sudden and ruthless battle erupts for control of the city."

"Marvel's Jessica Jones" (Season 2) — March 8

Netflix description: "Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen."

"Collateral" (Season 1) — March 9

Netflix description: "Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangled conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies."

"Love" (Season 3) — March 9

Netflix description: "Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships in this bold comedy co-created by Judd Apatow."

"On My Block" (Season 1) — March 16

Netflix description: "This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles."

"Alexa & Katie" (Season 1) — March 23

Netflix description: "A funny and heartwarming show about two best friends eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school."

"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 2) — March 23

Netflix description: "They're ordinary husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way."

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" (Season 2) — March 30

Netflix description: "The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets."

"Marvel's Luke Cage" (Season 2) — June 22

Netflix description: "A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn't looking for a fight, but the people need a hero."

"Dogs of Berlin" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "A politically sensitive murder forces two disparate detectives into a battle with the Berlin underworld and a confrontation with their own corruption."

"Insatiable" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client."

"Lost In Space" (Reboot) — 2018

Netflix description: "Stranded light years from their destination, the Robinson family must come together to survive. A new drama series based on the 1960s sci-fi classic."

"Edha" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "Revenge, passion and dark secrets push a successful fashion designer and single mother to her limits when she meets a handsome young immigrant."

"Raising Dion" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "A single mom must hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her husband's death."

"The Mechanism" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "This fictional drama series is loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies in Brazil."

"The Umbrella Academy" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father's death, the threat of the apocalypse and more."

"Samantha!" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "A child star in the '80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight."

"The Good Cop" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "Honest cop Tony Jr. gets advice from his unscrupulous father, retired NYPD officer Tony Sr., in everything from handling criminals to handling women."

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (Mini-series) — 2018

Netflix description: "Saddle up for six tales about the American frontier from the unique minds of Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed this anthology."

"Maniac" (Season 1) — 2018

Netflix description: "Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this remake of a Norwegian dark-comedy series about an institutionalized man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams."