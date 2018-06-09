Here are the celebrities and sports stars recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

news

The Queen is bestowing new honours on more than 1,000 people on Saturday.

Recipients include actors, sports stars, and CEOs.

Take a look at some of the most recognisable names on the list.



Every year, the Queen bestows new titles on people deemed to have made a significant impact on life in the UK, in what's called the Queen's Honours.

The list of recipients are announced twice a year: Once around New Year's Eve, and once on the Queen's official birthday, which is on June 9 this year.

The 2018 list, which consists of 1,057 people, includes actors, sportspeople, CEOs, and academicians.

Several different honours are awarded. They are, in order of prestige: Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), knighthood or damehood (KBE), and Companion of Honour.

Here are some of the most recognisable celebrities and sports stars on this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Actress Emma Thompson, who starred in movies like "Love Actually." She was given a damehood.

Actor Tom Hardy, who starred in "Mad Max" and "Inception." He was given a CBE.

Boxer Anthony Joshua, who was awarded an OBE.

Actress Keira Knightley, who was in "Pirates of the Caribbean." She was given an OBE.

Former soccer player Kenny Dalglish, who played for and managed Liverpool FC. He was awarded a knighthood.

Olympics skeleton racer Lizzie Yarnold, who was given an OBE.

Other recipients include Mark Rowley, the former head of the London Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit, and "Never Let Me Go" author Kazuo Ishiguro. You can see the full list here.

Past recipients of the Queen's Honours include Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and " target="_blank"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling.