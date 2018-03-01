Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here's a big sign the Oscars are out of touch with audiences — the acting performances everyone's talking about aren't going to win


Tech Here's a big sign the Oscars are out of touch with audiences — the acting performances everyone's talking about aren't going to win

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Despite an effort to diversify Oscar voters, the Academy Award voters are still a bit out of touch with pop culture. None of most-tweeted nominees are favorites

CMBYN play

CMBYN
  • Twitter released a list of the most-tweeted Oscar nominees.
  • None of them are favorites to win.
  • This shows a huge discrepancy between what audiences see and what Academy voters see.

Despite a slew of more diverse voters, Academy voters still appear to be out of touch with what audiences like.

Twitter released a list of the most-tweeted Oscar nominees in 2018, and none are favorites to win. Most of them are underdogs, or complete longshots.

Here are the most tweeted 2018 acting nominees:

  1. Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out," nominated for best actor)
  2. Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," nominated for best actor)
  3. Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird," nominated for best actress)
  4. Mary J. Blige, ("Mudbound," nominated for best supporting actress)
  5. Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya," nominated for best actress)

None of these performers are expected to win.

Gary Oldman is the favorite for best actor for his role as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," which will be a controversial win considering he was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife. If he wins, the reaction will likely be negative, if Casey Affleck's win last year for "Manchester by the Sea" is any indication.

In the best actress category, Ronan and Robbie will probably lose to favorite Frances McDormand for her work in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," a movie that's stirred controversy for its empathetic portrayal of racist characters.

Although Blige and fellow nominee Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird") have a lot of support from fans, Allison Janney is expected to win for "I, Tonya."

Despite admirable and important efforts to finally diversify its voters, it seems like the Academy is still a bit out of touch with popular culture when it comes to picking the winners. This year, all the expected winners are white and straight characters, although plenty of the nominees that are people of color (Blige, Kaluuya) or portrayed gay characters (Chalamet) are just as deserving (or more) of a win.

Perhaps this is because Academy voters are in the industry, or used to be, so their perspective on what's fresh differs from what regular audiences see. But this could also mean that despite a wider range of voters, the older, more expected votes still dominate the Oscars.

And even though some actors are frontrunners, that doesn't mean they'll win. The Academy could still surprise us!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Richard Appiah Akoto This inspiring Ghanaian teacher who found a way to...bullet
2 Tech Amazon is spending $1 billion to buy doorbell-camera startup...bullet
3 Tech The best and worst superhero movies in the Marvel Cinematic...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech All the ways you're sabotaging your health by overdoing it on sugar
A pedestrian crossing Boylston Street during white-out, blizzard-like conditions in a winter nor'easter snowstorm in Boston in February 2017.
Tech A nor'easter is expected to hit the East Coast on Thursday and Friday — and record flooding is possible
The worm moon is really just a full moon, in a March sky.
Tech A Worm Moon is coming tonight — here's what that actually means
null
Tech BMI is a bogus way to tell if you're a healthy weight — here's what you should do instead