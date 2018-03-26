Home video shows an 8-year-old Meghan Markle playing the Queen and ordering her 'servants' to make 900,000 cookies

news

A home video shows Meghan Markle playing

the Queen in a childhood play at just 8 years old.

It was discovered by the mother of her childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy.

She bosses around "servants" ordering them to make her cookies, sew her a dress, and do her groceries.

Priddy says it shows that Markle was "always the centre of attention, always the ringleader."



A home video of eight-year-old Meghan Markle playing "the Queen" in a childhood play has been published — and it shows that the actress was always meant to be in the spotlight as a royal.

Shot on January 29, 1990, the 11-minute video was filmed at the ninth birthday party of Markle's childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy.

After Priddy's mother recently discovered the footage, Ninaki told Mail Online: "The show was called 'Your Royal Highness' and the star was Meg. It’s very funny to see this now and given what is going on with her life it’s quite eye-opening."

She added that Markle was "always the centre of attention, always the ringleader — it was my birthday but she took the starring role!"

The video shows Markle wearing a gold crown in the garden of the Priddy's LA home. She is acting out the role as a fictional Queen, while her classmates from Hollywood's Little Red School House are princesses and servants.

Markle — known now for her role in legal drama "Suits" — is seen introducing the play by saying, "Your Royal Highness, Take One!"

She then sits on a blanket as one of her friends comes over, gives a bow, and asks: "Your Highness, isn’t there anything to do around this kingdom anymore?"

Markle replies: 'Yes, make 900,000 cookies and sew me a nice dress."

She adds that the cookies and dress are for a meeting she's having, during which she is hosting "people from Florida and Canada, Mississippi, Missouri."

At one point Markle yells: "10 minute break!" and a friend replies: "Oh thank you, Your Highness." Markle then herds her friends inside.

Later in the play, she's heard saying: "Go do the grocery shopping, I didn't have time to do it." According to Ninaki, the story, which Markle created, "came out of the blue."

"It wasn’t something we had done before. She just came up with it on the spot," she said, adding: "My parents were in the audio-video industry so we always had a camera around. We would do little videos."

You can watch the video here:

The film shows that Markle's love of acting began at a young age, but her career appears due to draw to a close.

The seventh season of "Suits" will air on Wednesday, March 28, but it will be the last that will feature Markle, who has given up acting as she gets ready to marry Prince Harry on May 19.