How much money you can make working at Netflix, which reportedly poaches talent from competitors by offering 'as much as double their pay' (NFLX)

Keeping a new-media juggernaut like Netflix running requires a large team of employees, including designers, engineers, managers, and customer service representatives.

Netflix is willing to shell out large salaries to make sure it recruits people who can deal with the fast pace of its product development, seeking out employees who can thrive in a hands-off work environment.

A recent Bloomberg report detailed how the company has often poached talent from competitors by offering "as much as double their pay."

Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of the highest salaries you can earn while working at Netflix, ranked from lowest to highest.

(Note: Some positions listed on Glassdoor were excluded because there weren't enough shared salaries. Each average salary included in this roundup has at least 5 reviews.)

16. Customer Service Supervisor

Salary: $62,828

A customer service supervisor oversees the work of customer service representatives, who at Netflix surely deal with at least a few angry people who just want to watch a movie. Glassdoor reviewers describe the customer service department as flexible and not built on a script. But one reviewer says that sometimes customer service is also the last department to know about changes in the company.

15. Operations Manager

Salary: $77,799

Operations managers deal with the day-to-day operations of a company, monitoring and managing operational costs, according to Payscale. Netflix is a company where the operations of the company has shifted significantly over the past decade, as it moved away from DVD and toward streaming. As one Glassdoor reviewer wrote in about the DVD side in 2009, “Relax. You will all be out of work in 5-7 years when everything goes online streaming.”

14. Executive Assistant

Salary: $98,473

Most executive assistant jobs at Netflix entail organizing and assisting "demanding and fast moving" teams. In a Glassdoor review, an assistant from the company's Los Angeles office described the culture as "extraordinary, no yelling allowed, respect for all demanded, smiles down the hallways."

13. Software Engineer

Salary: $123,879

Software engineers design and build software. At Netflix, this can span all the various different departments needed for such a complex product. One Glassdoor reviewer says, “If you are a passionate engineer who likes to solve hard problems, you will love Netflix.”

12. Marketing

Salary: 133,608

A marketing salary at Netflix can range from $100,000 to $190,000, and a typical marketing manager position requires 3-4 years experience in the field. One Glassdoor reviewer described the company's marketing sector as "an incredible collaborative work environment."

11. Senior QA Engineer

Salary: $149,602

Quality assurance engineers deal with any quality issues and defects with the software, according to Workable. One reviewer on Glassdoor says that quality assurance at Netflix keeps you on your toes, as the software is evolving at a fast pace. Others say the work is difficult, but creative, and that their coworkers are brilliant.

10. Senior Systems Administrator

Salary: $150,071

A systems administrator is the one responsible for keeping the network or computer system in functioning order, according to Monster. A few reviews on Glassdoor suggest this is one of the more stressful areas of the Netflix organization, but there are also currently no job listings.

9. Manager

Salary: $178,176

Managers at Netflix have a lot of freedom but also a lot of expectations, according to various Glassdoor reviews. One manager writes of the direct and honest conversations had with colleagues and superiors, but another recalls that work/life balance was hard due to long hours.

8. Senior User Interface Engineer

Salary: $182,575

User interface engineers are responsible for how a product is laid out. They make sure a user interacts with each web page or app in the way they were meant to. At Netflix, this means working with user experience team to transform their ideas and designs into living code.

7. Senior Web User Interface Engineer

Salary: $188,618

Senior web user interface engineers make sure a user interacts with each web page the way they were meant to. These Netflix engineers have to be experts at JavaScript, CSS, and HTTP. They also need five years software engineering experience and three years professional front-end development experience.

6. Senior Software Engineer

Salary: $210,382

A simple explanation of what a senior software engineer does is design, develop, and install software systems and solutions, according to Monster. But this can apply across various parts of Netflix’s enormous platform. But you have to be prepared to move fast, as Netflix’s software is constantly changing, according to one Glassdoor reviewer.

5. Senior Manager

Salary: $213,243

Everyone knows what a manager does, but at Netflix, you have to be ready to innovate. One commenter on Glassdoor mentioned how smart and thoughtful those you are managing are, and ready to challenge your ideas. And at the senior level you will probably need about 10 years experience for some manager positions.

4. Director of Content

Salary: $225,955

Netflix runs on content, and director of content is certainly one of the most important jobs at the company. For one Glassdoor reviewer, this meant looking for clever solutions and great ideas from anywhere within the organization at any time. This position has a high level of freedom within the company.

3. Senior Software Engineer In Test

Salary: $232,766

Senior software engineers in test make sure that Netflix can be tested thoroughly. As one commenter on StackExchange puts it: you write software to test software. Those tests can extend to various departments and products within Netflix, but you’ll need at least 5 to 7 years experience based on current job postings on Netflix’s website.

2. Director

Salary: $258,167

Directors are in charge of various departments within Netflix, and are, according to one Glassdoor reviewer, encouraged to try new things and invent the future. If you don’t like change, this won’t be for you, but it’s apparently like “living inside an MBA case study.” Of course, you probably need at least 10 years experience, and in the case of a current Algorithms Scientific Director job listing, a PhD.

1. Director of Engineering

Salary: $328,651

A director of engineering makes sure all of a company’s engineering projects go off without a hitch, and because of the deep knowledge needed in the field, Monster says this type of gig usually requires at least a decade of experience. But if you have the chops, a reviewer on Glassdoor says it’s the best job he or she has ever had, with very little politics. Although if you are a control-freak, it won’t be for you.