How to get incredibly ripped like Alicia Vikander did to play Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider'


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Alicia Vikander, who is 5' 5" and 117 pounds, began working out three months before shooting on "Tomb Raider" began.

Alicia Vikander in "Tomb Raider." play

Alicia Vikander in "Tomb Raider."

(Warner Bros.)

With "Tomb Raider" opening in theaters on Friday, Warner Bros. is rebooting the famed video game character that Angelina Jolie first brought to the screen in the early 2000s.

This time the studio is stepping back to present the origin story of Lara Croft, a young woman from a privileged family trying to figure out what to do with her life and eventually finding her calling as a thrill-seeking archaeologist.

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander takes on the role and, like Jolie, didn't go cheap on the physical preparation.

The 5' 5", 117-pound actress began working out with celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdback three months before shooting began and added 12 pounds of muscle to sustain the action-packed shoot (Lara Croft goes through a lot in this movie).

We dove into Lygdback's Instagram and found a series of "Tomb Raider" training videos he posted.

Here are some of the workouts he put Vikander through to get her ripped for the role:

Back workouts

Back workouts play

Back workouts

(Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Standing Row - 20 reps / 4 sets

Kettlebell Swings - 20 reps / 4 sets

Straight Arm Lifts - 20 reps / 4 sets



Legs

Legs play

Legs

(magnuslygdback/Instagram)

Goblet Squats - 20 reps / 4 sets

Lunges - 20 reps / 4 sets

Skate Jumps - 20 reps / 4 sets



Abs

Abs play

Abs

(aliciavikanderdaily/Instagram)

Magnus’ No-Name Ab exercise (Push-up position, rotate out and kick, raise arm) - 1 minute

Windshield Wiper - 30 seconds to 1 minute

Switch Blade - 30 seconds to 1 minute



Arms

Arms play

Arms

(Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Arm Combos - 15 reps / 4 sets

Bicep Curls - 15 reps / 4 sets

Tight Push-Ups - 20 reps / 4 sets

Want arms like Lara Croft? Join me for another week of Tomb Raider training. #week4

A post shared by Magnus Lygdback (@magnuslygdback) on



Chest

Chest play

Chest

(aliciavikanderdaily/Instagram)

Push-Up Rotations - Max Out / 4 sets

Yoga Worm - Max Out / 4 sets

Explosive Side Push-Up - Max Out / 4 sets



Entire Body

Entire Body play

Entire Body

(magnuslygdback/Instagram)

Bear Crawls - 60 seconds / Max Out



