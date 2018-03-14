How to get ripped like Alicia Vikander did to play Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' — which she put on 12 pounds of muscle for

news

With "Tomb Raider" opening in theaters on Friday, Warner Bros. is rebooting the famed video game character that Angelina Jolie first brought to the screen in the early 2000s.

This time the studio is stepping back to present the origin story of Lara Croft, a young woman from a privileged family trying to figure out what to do with her life and eventually finding her calling as a thrill-seeking archaeologist.

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander takes on the role and, like Jolie, didn't go cheap on the physical preparation.

The 5' 5", 117-pound actress began working out with celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdback three months before shooting began and added 12 pounds of muscle to sustain the action-packed shoot (Lara Croft goes through a lot in this movie).

We dove into Lygdback's Instagram and found a series of "Tomb Raider" training videos he posted.

Here are some of the workouts he put Vikander through to get her ripped for the role:

Back workouts

Standing Row - 20 reps / 4 sets

Kettlebell Swings - 20 reps / 4 sets

Straight Arm Lifts - 20 reps / 4 sets

Legs

Goblet Squats - 20 reps / 4 sets

Lunges - 20 reps / 4 sets

Skate Jumps - 20 reps / 4 sets

Abs

Magnus’ No-Name Ab exercise (Push-up position, rotate out and kick, raise arm) - 1 minute

Windshield Wiper - 30 seconds to 1 minute

Switch Blade - 30 seconds to 1 minute

Arms

Arm Combos - 15 reps / 4 sets

Bicep Curls - 15 reps / 4 sets

Tight Push-Ups - 20 reps / 4 sets

Chest

Push-Up Rotations - Max Out / 4 sets

Yoga Worm - Max Out / 4 sets

Explosive Side Push-Up - Max Out / 4 sets

Entire Body

Bear Crawls - 60 seconds / Max Out