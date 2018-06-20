Pulse.com.gh logo
How to stream World Cup matches on your phone with DStv


Tech Here’s how to stream the World Cup live on your smartphone with DStv and Vodafone

  Published: , Refreshed:

How to stream World Cup matches on your phone with DStv play

(AFP)

 

  • Ghanaians living in Ghana can now watch matches from the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia on their mobile devices.

  • With the data bundle activated, go to Live TV on the App, select sports and stream the matches live on your preferred sport channel.

Ghanaians living in Ghana can now watch matches from the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia on their mobile devices.

Subscribers of Multichoice with the DSTV Now app will be able to stream matches with an unlimited internet package from Vodafone.

Owing to the difference in time zones, some matches will be played whilst fans in Ghana are either at work or going about their usual schedules.

Four steps to streaming the next football match via your mobile device

play How to stream live football matches from World Cup in Ghana on your phone. (farheck)
 

Download the DStv Now App on either Android or iOS and sign in with your DStv credentials.

Dial *900# on your Vodafone mobile phone to subscribe to any of these bundles; GHS1 daily, GHS5 weekly or GHS20.

Vodafone Fixed Broadband customers can also link a Vodafone mobile number to their account and subscribe for GHS20 a month to get unlimited access.

With the data bundle activated, go to Live TV on the DStv Now App, select sports and stream the matches live on your preferred SuperSport channel.

Partnership with Vodafone is an innovative solution - Multichoice

Speaking on the partnership, MultiChoice Ghana General Manager, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills said: “We continue to listen to our customers to understand their changing needs and what matters most to them.”

Continuing, Sunkwa-Mills said: “We understand that the Internet has become a necessity for doing business, interacting and catching up on global events. As our customers have been highly mobile, we are happy our partnership with Vodafone will prove to be an innovative data solution and will bring the best value to our customers.”

