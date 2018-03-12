Home > Business Insider > Tech >

How Uber's top lawyer negotiated a spectacular severance deal on her way out the door by asking Travis Kalanick for ~ $100 million


Tech How Uber's top lawyer negotiated a spectacular severance deal on her way out the door by asking Travis Kalanick for ~ $100 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Early Uber employee Salle Yoo asked for a jaw-dropping amount of money in the $100 million range and she negotiated a sweet kicker to her exit contract.

Salle Yoo play

Salle Yoo

(Twitter)


Business Insider has just published the full untold story of Uber's tumultuous 2017 which documented how several company insiders went head-to-head with Uber cofounder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, on their way out the door.

Whatever emotional drama Uber's roster of departing executives endured before they left, Uber was certainly good for their pocket books, multiple sources told us. Many executives negotiated for severance packages that included millions of dollars in stock, or sometimes, millions in cash.

Uber's former top lawyer, Salle Yoo, is a case in point. She joined Uber as its first in-house lawyer in 2012, when the company was just a 90-person startup and grew her team to 290 people by mid-2017.

For most of her time at Uber she and Kalanick had a good working relationship, sources told us, but as Uber grew bigger and more complex, Kalanick felt that too many legal issues were falling through the cracks with serious consequences, including lawsuits. To Yoo, Kalanick was the problem. She felt she was kept out of the loop on matters that could affect the company’s legal risk.

Travis Kalanick play

Travis Kalanick

(Reuters)

After Waymo, the self-driving car startup spun out of Google, sued Uber, things came to a head between them. Kalanick and Yoo mutually decided that Yoo and Uber should part ways.

On her way out the door, Yoo asked for an eye-popping $100 million package involving the repurchase of her Uber shares, several people told Business Insider.

Yoo thought it was only fair because she had seen male executives ask for huge exit packages and get them. She had spent her career at Uber encouraging women to lean in. So she took her own advice, opened her negotiations with Kalanick by shooting high and held her breath.

Kalanick wasn't about to agree to that huge sum and they negotiated down from there. Yoo's final package was still worth tens of millions, but less than two-thirds of her initial demand.

But she brilliantly negotiated a kicker: If Uber gave a better severance deal to another employee, the company had to come back to her and match the difference.

Read the full story.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet
2 Tech A Harvard doctor says these are the best exercises for your bodybullet
3 Tech These are the real faces behind every Disney princessbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bozoma Saint John.
Tech Uber's brand chief Bozoma Saint John is fixing the brand by driving for Uber Pool herself
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, watches a replay of the first launch of Falcon Heavy during a press conference on February 6, 2018.
Tech SpaceX rocket launches are getting boring — and that's an incredible success story for Elon Musk
null
Tech 13 ways one type of exercise is the closest thing to a miracle drug we have
Mute site
Tech If you're not using Google Chrome's permanent 'Mute Site' feature, you're not using Chrome at its best