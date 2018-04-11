Home > Business Insider > Tech >

How you can get HBO for $5 per month


One of the big revelations of AT&T's new DirecTV Now streaming service was that you'd be able to get HBO as an add-on for just $5 a month.

  • Since it launched in 2016, AT&T's DirecTV Now streaming service has offered HBO as an add-on for $5 per month.
  • This is still a great deal for cord-cutters, as the service's total base package includes 60-plus channels.
  • Buying HBO a la carte — through HBO Now or as an add-on to Amazon Prime — will cost you $14.99 per month.

This $5 add-on remains a great deal for prospective cord-cutters since buying HBO a la carte, through HBO Now, would cost you $14.99. Buying an HBO add-on to Amazon Prime would also cost you $14.99 per month.

To get the offer, however, you have to subscribe to the base DirecTV Now package, which costs $35 dollars per month for 60-plus channels. But if you are looking to ditch your big cable package while retaining some live TV, this could be a good option.

DirecTV Now streams live television from networks you typically find on cable and satellite over the internet to your smartphone, tablet, computer, or set-top box like an Apple TV. The service has a bunch of competitors, but none of them have this sort of deal for HBO.

The package currently has a number of limitations, including its lack of 4k streaming and Cloud DVR (with the ability to pause live TV), but these features are expected to be added in DirecTV Now's next-generation model dropping this spring.

But if you are an HBO fan, and want to trim your cable bill, it's probably worth at least checking out DirecTV Now's 7-day free trial.

If you hunting for cheap (or free) HBO in other places, since last year, AT&T has also featured a free HBO subscription for all of its wireless customers on "unlimited" plans.

