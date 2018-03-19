Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'HQ Trivia' players are furious following a contested $25,000 game that no one won


On Sunday night, as a $25,000 prize game of "HQ Trivia" came to a close, the winner-to-be was kicked from the game.

(HQ Trivia)

On Sunday night, as a $25,000 prize game of "HQ Trivia" came to a close, the winner-to-be was kicked from the game. There was no winner — no happy story of a young teacher suddenly flush with cash.

There was just this relatively bland statement on the "HQ Trivia" Twitter feed soon afterward, which explained to players what happened. "HQ moderators kick players that violate HQ’s Terms of Service and Contest Rules. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Service here: https://hqtrivia.com/legal/," the game's account tweeted.

Though "HQ Trivia" reps didn't explain what rules were broken, players on Twitter claim the winner-to-be was using a "jailbroken" iPhone. Using such a device could mean a player was using software on their phone to correctly guess answers that they couldn't answer themselves.

(HQ Trivia)

Next Sunday the prize pool will grow to $50,000. "Tonight we did not find The 1," the "HQ Trivia" Twitter account said. "The $25k prize rolls over to next Sunday. That means the winner will get $50,000!"

That is, of course, if players are able to download the game. In a bizarre twist, "HQ Trivia" disappeared from Apple's App Store as of Monday morning. (It remained available on Google Play.) It's unclear if the game was removed by its developers or by Apple — it's back on the store now.

An "HQ Trivia" representative didn't get back to us as of publishing.

