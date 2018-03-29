Home > Business Insider > Tech >

If the world were only 100 people, here's what it would be like


There are approximately 7.5 billion people on Earth today. It's easier to visualize how we compare to one another if we imagine there are only 100 people.

If that was the case, 18 of those 100 people wouldn't have electricity and 14 people wouldn't be able to read or write.

We created visuals that break down these stats to give perspective on how people live around the world:

Gender

Age

Geography

Religion

Literacy

Drinking water

Electricity

