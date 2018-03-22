'I'm really sorry that this happened': Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for the massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal in CNN interview

news

The scandal has contributed to a 10% drop in Facebook's stock since last Friday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "I'm really sorry that this happened," in his first interview on the massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal that has roiled the social media network this week.

Zuckerberg made that admission on CNN Wednesday night, hours after he and COO Sheryl Sandberg issued their first statements on the matter.

"This is clearly a mistake in retrospect," Zuckerberg said of the data-access rules that the British data firm exploited to vacuum up the data of some 50 million Facebook users.

Cambridge Analytica is being scrutinized for the methods it used during the 2016 presidential election, after executives with the firm boasted about their ability to covertly target voters, entrap politicians, and launch propaganda campaigns. The reach of those operations was multiplied by social-media platforms like Facebook.

