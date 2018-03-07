Inside the lavish lifestyles of people who made a fortune off cryptocurrencies

Many crypto investors lie low and avoid flaunting their earnings out of fear of being targeted — but you can find some displays of wealth on Instagram.
Since the creation of bitcoin in 2009, the world of cryptocurrency has seen plenty of drama: huge price increases are followed by sharp drops, all while believers and cynics clash over whether it has a future.
Still, nine years later, some people have managed to turn an impressive profit on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, Ripple's XRP, and ether. Some of them are millionaires — perhaps even billionaires.
As these photos show, many of those who profited early from cryptocurrencies are young men. But while an estimated 71% of bitcoin owners are men, there's a concerted effort among many women in tech to engage more in cryptocurrencies and offer resources for women looking to break into the male-dominated culture surrounding it.
While many cryptocurrency investors lie low and avoid flaunting their earnings out of fear of being targeted, there are a few displays of wealth and luxury on Instagram, revealing the newly acquired affluence of the crypto nouveau riche.
Here's an inside look at the lavish lives of six men who made fortunes by investing in cryptocurrencies and showed it off on Instagram.
Whether you think you can or you can#emo#4oCZ##t, you#emo#4oCZ##re right. . Over the last couple of weeks the universe has thrown about 10,000 hurdles at me. . It#emo#4oCZ##s hard to stay positive all the time, especially when the universe tests you, but being able to step into the emotions that come with struggle and accepting it is hard, but I#emo#4oCZ##ll keep moving forward one step at a time... that#emo#4oCZ##s where greatness comes from. . You can#emo#4oCZ##t change things that are out of your control, but you can control how you handle them. . Every challenge is making you wiser, stronger & more appreciative of everything you have and will have in the future. . Without failure and struggle you can#emo#4oCZ##t develop the same level of appreciation, gratitude, fulfilment, compassion & humbleness as if it was all given to you on a silver platter. . Time to ride the roller coaster, re-access and move forward with smiles. . #Gratitude #Greatness #Appreciation #HardWork #Entrepreneurship #GratitudeForTheStuggles #Entrepreneurship #FailForward
