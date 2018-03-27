Inside the lavish wedding of former Miss Universe Australia and her artist fiancé, complete with a Swarovski crystal-encrusted couture gown and a pair of white Rolls-Royces

Monika Radulovic, who was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2015, married her artist fiancé Alesandro Ljubicic in a lavish affair in a Sydney suburb at the weekend.
The wedding was held at the Miramare Gardens, described as a "five star venue" in Terrey Hills, a suburb of northern Sydney. The day included an outdoor ceremony in the gardens, as well as an elaborate reception in a dining hall decorated with incredible hanging floral displays, including hand-painted orchids, and abundant crystal chandeliers.
The bride wore a Swarovski crystal-encrusted couture gown from Galia Lahav, inspired by one of her favourite of Ljubicic's paintings, like many of the other details of the wedding.
The bridal party and their guests shared moments of the day on Instagram — and it looks pretty spectacular.
Keep scrolling for a sneak peek inside the grand affair.
Walking towards the rest of my life #emo#77iP## My gorgeous @galialahav gown was more perfect than I could have ever imagined - The magenta pink detailing is actually based off one of my husband @alesandroljubicic paintings!!!! I cannot thank @sharonsever enough for his vision and talent to bring this extremely special dress to life and thank you to @eternalbridal for making it happen #emo#8J+PvA==##
My @galialahav ceremony gown was just perfection #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==## - The bodice is a translation of one of my favourite paintings by my love @alesandroljubicic - It#emo#4oCZ##s encrusted with thousands of sequins and Swarovski crystals Their genius head designer @sharonsever transformed one masterpiece into another one #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#77iP## I#emo#4oCZ##m forever grateful to @galialahav & @eternalbridal
She made the most beautiful bride yesterday and after 4 years of engagement to her beau, she had the fairytale wedding she dreamed of! I cannot express the love and beauty radiating from you all night, your heart so filled with happiness,kindness and purity is beyond normal and like @nsokz quoted, your annoyingly perfect! Love you! @monika_rad #monikaradulovic #alesandroljubicic #axm #love #wedding #lovers #bestfriends
