Inside the lavish wedding of former Miss Universe Australia and her artist fiancé, complete with a Swarovski crystal-encrusted couture gown and a pair of white Rolls-Royces


Monika Radulovic, who was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2015, married her artist fiancé Alesandro Ljubicic in a lavish affair in a Sydney suburb at the weekend.

The wedding was held at the Miramare Gardens, described as a "five star venue" in Terrey Hills, a suburb of northern Sydney. The day included an outdoor ceremony in the gardens, as well as an elaborate reception in a dining hall decorated with incredible hanging floral displays, including hand-painted orchids, and abundant crystal chandeliers.

The bride wore a Swarovski crystal-encrusted couture gown from Galia Lahav, inspired by one of her favourite of Ljubicic's paintings, like many of the other details of the wedding.

The bridal party and their guests shared moments of the day on Instagram — and it looks pretty spectacular.

Keep scrolling for a sneak peek inside the grand affair.

Monika Radulovic, a psychology graduate and former Miss Universe Australia, married her artist fiancé Alesandro Ljubicic in an opulent affair at the weekend.

AXM 24/03/18 #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Monika Radulovic (@monika_rad) on

Source: Instagram



The couple have apparently been engaged for four years. You can check out her sparkly engagement ring below.

Source: Instagram



The outdoor ceremony took place in the Miramare Gardens, which is described as a 'five star venue' in Terrey Hills, a suburb of northern Sydney.

Source: Instagram



The bride wore a custom gown designed by Sharon Sever Faibish, the head designer at couture house Galia Lahav. The photos below show the magenta detail on the bodice, which Radulovic explains is based on one of her favourite paintings of Ljubicic's. 'It’s encrusted with thousands of sequins and Swarovski crystals,' she wrote.

Source: Instagram



The dress came complete with a long train at the back.

Source: Instagram



Meanwhile, her bridesmaids appeared to be dressed in matching long, off-the-shoulder satin gowns...

Source: Instagram



...While the groomsmen wore black jackets with white flowers to contrast the groom's cream jacket. They all appear to have accessorised with expensive-looking watches.

AXM #weddingtime #emo#8J+lgg==##

A post shared by Gianpaolo Graziani (@gcgraziani) on

Source: Instagram



Many of the wedding decorations were inspired by Ljubicic's paintings. Mr Cook the Florist took care of the incredible hanging floral displays, which you can see on the bridal table below.

The bridal table #axm

A post shared by Sean Cook (@mrcooktheflorist) on

Source: Instagram



You can see the full extent of the floristry in this video, in which the florist explains that the hand-painted orchids in his colours are 'a little nod to' the groom's work.

Source: Instagram



There was also a six-tier wedding cake adorned with gold, hand-painted phalaenopsis orchids.

Source: Instagram



The bride changed into a second dress for the reception, which was made of lace and had a side-slit.

Source: Instagram



Below, the bride and groom toast the speeches in the stunning setting...

Source: Instagram



...which was also decorated with abundant crystal chandeliers.

Source: Instagram



Many of the guests matched the floral theme.

Blissfully happy day celebrating love @alesandroljubicic @monika_rad #AXM

A post shared by Jade Jeffries (@jadelj) on

Source: Instagram



It looks like there was plenty of pink Champagne consumed.

Hands down the best day of my life #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Alesandro Ljubicic (@alesandroljubicic) on

Source: Instagram



And, of course, the couple appeared to be travelling in style in white Rolls-Royces.

Source: Instagram



