Instagram is about to take on Apple's FaceTime (FB)

Instagram is getting a video chatting feature. You can even chat while you browse your Instagram feed.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement at Tuesday's F8 conference.

The feature will allow Instagram's 200 million users to video chat one on one or with multiple people. A new camera icon will be available on the platform. Click it, and enter the video chat mode with your friends.

Notably, users will be able to minimize the video and continue video chatting while using Instagram simultaneously.

"I think that this is going to be a really big deal and that people are going to like this," Zuckerberg said during his F8 speech.

This means that Facebook will be taking on competitors like Apple FaceTime and Google Duo with video chat. But with Instagram already commanding such a large audience, Facebook is coming in with an edge.