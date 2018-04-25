I've had the best sleep of my life on Casper's high-tech $2,000 mattress — and I could never go back to a regular mattress

news

Earlier this year, I decided it was finally time to upgrade my mattress.

But I didn't just want a bigger mattress; I wanted a better mattress.

I'd heard many great things about Casper, which famously grew from a single person working on a single product to a team of over 30 people working out of an R&D lab in San Francisco. And after learning about Casper's first new mattress since 2014 — the high-tech Wave mattress, which starts at $1,095 — I knew I had to give it a try.

Casper was kind enough to send me a queen-sized review unit of the Casper Wave to try for myself, which retails for $1,995. In my experience so far, I've found it to be one of the best mattresses I've ever slept on, and well worth the investment if you care at all about getting good sleep at night.

Here's what it's like to use the $2,o00 Casper Wave:

Casper calls the Wave its "most innovative mattress." At $1,100 just to start, it's also the company's most expensive.

Whereas most mattresses out there are designed for the whole body — just uniform layers of material from head to toe — the new Casper Wave mattress considers every part of the body.

Compared to the traditional Casper mattress, which starts at $595, the $1,095-to-start Casper Wave is thicker, and features more layers in specific areas to target the important parts of the body, like the spine, shoulders, and hips.

This graphic from Casper breaks down the main differences between the Wave and the other two mattress types.

Compared to the traditional Casper's "Zoned Support," which is firmer under your hips but softer under your shoulders, the Casper Wave's "Hyper-Targeted Support" offers precise support for 36 different points all over your body to relieve pressure and help you sleep more soundly.

In building the Wave mattress, Casper's research and development team explored the details of different body types and how a mattress could provide just the right support where you need it.

"Your shoulders and your hips are the heaviest parts of your body, and if those parts aren't supported properly, you start to kink your spine," says Casper's design director Jesse Mayan.

In prototyping the Wave mattress, Casper altered the mattress's firmness to target different areas of the body. Eventually, the company landed on a contour-cut shape, which makes the foam a bit softer and also reduces pressure on your shoulders.

Casper also introduced a new elastic polymer that lets the company fine-tune the firmness of the mattress in specific areas.

Casper also put a great deal of thought into the top of the mattress, which is designed to feel soft but not suffocating.

Unlike pillow-top mattresses where you feel like you sink into them, the top layer of the Casper Wave mattress is made of a soft but hypersensitive foam that feels soft to the touch, but when you put any weight on it, it gives way to the support system below.

Casper says it engineered the top to feel "like cotton candy": It's got substance, but then it disappears instantly.

Of course, none of the technology really matters if it doesn't make for a good product. Thankfully, the Wave mattress delivers on all its promises.

I upgraded from a classic full-sized mattress from Serta to the queen-size Casper Wave.

After setting up the mattress — which takes seconds to fully unfold itself once you cut or lift the incredibly heavy mattress out of the signature Casper box — the very first thing I did was lie down on it.

My initial encounter with the Wave mattress was love at first sight: It really feels like the mattress is cradling you, but you don't feel like you're sinking into the mattress at all.

One of the best aspects of the Casper Wave mattress is the fact it stays cool in most conditions.

I tend to get very hot when I sleep. Since installing the Casper Wave in my apartment, though, I've had very few problems with feeling overheated in bed. In fact, the mattress itself does a great job at staying incredibly cool, even when I'm feeling hot.

Casper says it uses "heat-wicking, open-cell foams to divert excess heat away from your body" to keep you cool. To me, the mattress does a better job at keeping you cool than several other high-tech sheets and bed covers I've tried that are designed for exactly that.

Conclusion: I've had the best nights of my sleep on the Casper Wave mattress. To me, it's worth the investment.

Minutes after setting up the Casper Wave, I remember laying on the mattress thinking, "This is what the mattresses always feel like when you stay at a really nice hotel."

That honeymoon feeling you get with some new products hasn't gone away in the months since first receiving the Casper Wave.

I've always been a big night owl — partly because I have trouble falling asleep unless I feel absolutely exhausted. Otherwise, I'll stay awake in bed, sometimes for hours, struggling to fall asleep or just reading on my phone until my eyes shut by themselves.

These days, though, since setting up the Casper Wave, I've had very few issues falling asleep — and I actually look forward to going to bed, because I know I'll always get good rest.

The only downside: I can't say the Casper Wave has made me any more of a morning person. If anything, having such a comfortable mattress makes it much harder to wake up.

Also, its price tag isn't for everyone, which is another consideration. There are plenty of other more affordable mattresses out there. But to me, for its combination of size, soft feel, strong structure, and ability to stay cool, the Casper Wave is one of the few products I'm happy to recommend even though it's more expensive than the competition. Your wallet might not be happy at first, but you'll sleep like a baby.