John Krasinski's terrifying new movie 'A Quiet Place' is a rare horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics are heaping praise on the new movie "A Quiet Place," a horror-thriller directed by and starring John Krasinski ("The Office," "13 Hours").

"A Quiet Place" centers on a family of four who has to keep dead silent in a dystopian world where they are hunted by creatures that track down sounds. Emily Blunt costars.

The movie stands at a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Most critics have praised the movie's performances and Krasinski's execution of its conceit and scares.

Here's what critics have said about "A Quiet Place," which opens April 6 nationwide:

"When 'A Quiet Place' has one finger on the panic button and the other on mute, it's a nervy, terrifying thrill."

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly

"Directed with first-rate visual flair by John Krasinski (who knew?), this riveting near-silent thriller exudes the despair of a broken world with the concision of a Cormac McCarthy novel folded into a simplistic B-movie premise."

Eric Kohn, IndieWire

"Even moviegoers who don't accept the metaphor are going to have the pants scared off them."

John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter

"A tight thrill ride-the kind of movie that quickens the heart rate and plays with the expectations of the audience, while never treating them like idiots. In other words, it's a really good horror movie."

Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

"This may be a sci-fi fantasy about giant man-eating bugs, but it's grounded in human facts and folly. Little here is safe. Nothing is predictable."

Stephen Whitty, New York Daily News

"Though it's Krasinski's third time in the director's chair, it's his first home run thanks, in no small part, to the film's emphasis on family and Krasinski's choice of leading lady-his wife and mother of his two children, Emily Blunt."

Joanna Robinson, Vanity Fair

"It's not just an intelligent horror film, but a movie that is capable of scaring even the most experienced of horror fans with staggering ease."

Matthew Byrd, Den of Geek

"John Krasinski's film turns the act of survival into a powerful statement of defiance against the vagaries of the unknown."

Richard Larson, Slant Magazine

"Gripping, earnest, and nail-bitingly tense, John Krasinski's first foray into genre filmmaking is a master-class instant classic that every horror fan needs to see."

Conner Schwerdtfeger, CinemaBlend