Kanye West says his shoe brand is hiring 160 people this year and will 'hit a billion dollars'

Kanye West took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce that his shoe brand, Yeezy, is expecting to hire 160 people and "hit a billion dollars" this year.

"It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history," West wrote. "It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn."

In Silicon Valley parlance, a "unicorn" is a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion. A "decacorn" is such a company that is valued at over $10 billion. It is unclear how West's company, Yeezy, a brand partnership with Adidas, could technically become either.

Adidas doesn't break out sales for the Yeezy lineup when it reports its quarterly earnings (those sales are lumped into its Adidas Originals category, which has seen double-digit sales growth), so the overall value of the Yeezy brand is unknown.

West followed that announcement with an extended series of tweets, claiming that he is "currently the single highest paid person in footwear," and touting the success of his shoe line.

"Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price," West wrote. "I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap."

West added that the success of Yeezy "could've never happened at Nike," the company that previously released West's shoes. "Adidas have been great partners and they've let Yeezy be Yeezy," he wrote.

West said that the Yeezy 700 shoe has been Adidas' "most requested shoe" and that his Desert Rat 500 shoe "sold 250 thousand in one hour on Coachella weekend."

West also took aim at media outlets he perceived as covering him negatively.

"People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys," he wrote.