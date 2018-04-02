Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Karlie Kloss explains why she's so secretive about her long-term relationship with Jared Kushner's brother Josh


Tech Karlie Kloss explains why she's so secretive about her long-term relationship with Jared Kushner's brother Josh

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In an interview with Porter magazine, Karlie Kloss discusses her long-term relationship with Joshua Kushner, brother of Tump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

karlie kloss play

karlie kloss

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

  • Model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss opened up about her relationship with Josh Kushner, brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, in an interview with Porter magazine.
  • Kloss said she has nothing to hide, but likes having a private life.
  • Kloss and Josh Kushner rarely talk about their relationship — and their politics, which are known to be at odds with Trump's.

Model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss is finally talking about her long-term relationship with Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital and brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

In an interview with fashion magazine Porter, from its summer issue (out April 6), Kloss explained why she is so secretive about her relationship with Kushner, who she has dated since 2012.

Kloss said she has nothing to hide, but just likes "having a more private private life."

"It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," Kloss told Porter. "Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!"

While Kloss remains tight-lipped on her relationship, her politics are known to be at odds with Trump's.

She tweeted in 2016 that she voted for Hillary Clinton, stating, "One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice. I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn" with the hashtag #ImWithHer in support of Clinton.

And Josh Kushner recently posted multiple photos on his Instagram in support of the pro gun control March For Our Lives rallies — a rare show of political opinion since Trump's election victory. The day before the march he posted a photo with the hashtag #IWillMarch. And after the march, he posted a photo of Kloss holding a sign that reads, "Load minds not guns."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates reveals his 6 favorite books he read in the past yearbullet
2 Tech The Chinese space station hurtling toward Earth has crashed over...bullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

pluralsight culture ping pong
Tech Pluralsight, an online learning startup for coders, has confidentially filed for an IPO (DBX)
The main body and the solar panels of the Tiangong-1 Chinese space station are clearly visible in this radar image taken while the spacecraft was still orbiting Earth.
Tech China's first space station was decimated in a fireball over the South Pacific — here's how it went from launch to crashing back to Earth
condom snorting challenge
Tech The viral condom-snorting challenge is a dangerous idea — here's why you should never put a condom up your nose
Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, checks out an iPad at Apple's education event in Chicago.
Tech Apple's newest iPad is the most boring iPad yet and a major missed opportunity (AAPL)