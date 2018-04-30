Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Kris Jenner is using the dating app Bumble to hire a personal assistant


Tech Kris Jenner is using the dating app Bumble to hire a personal assistant

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is hiring a personal assistant on Bumble Bizz, the app's professional networking platform. It's similar to Linkedin, but you're swiping for networking and mentoring connections.

null play

null

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

  • Kris Jenner is hiring a personal assistant on Bumble Bizz, the app's professional networking feature.
  • Anyone can match with Kris Jenner's profile for the next two weeks. Jenner will announce the hire on her Instagram.

Bumble, you're doing amazing sweetie.

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is hiring a personal assistant on Bumble Bizz, the app's professional networking platform. It's similar to Linkedin, but you're swiping for networking and mentoring connections.

While Bumble usually matches people with others in their geographic area, users around the country will be able to match with Jenner's verified profile over the next few weeks. Then she'll narrow down the search and personally interview the top pool of candidates. The selected candidate, who will work with Jenner in Los Angeles on daily scheduling and organizational tasks, will eventually be announced on her Instagram.

"I absolutely love what Bumble stands for and I thought this was the perfect platform to find somebody new to join my team," Jenner said in a video announcing the partnership.

Bumble, which was founded as a "women make the first move" dating app, added the Bumble Bizz feature in October 2017. Users with a Bumble Bizz profile can add verified photos, digital resumes, a list of skills, and a section with samples of their work.

null play

null

(Bumble)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet
2 Tech The 10 actors who Americans like the mostbullet
3 Tech Bill Gates is raising his children according to a 1970s ‘Love...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech DEAD OR ALIVE: All the 'Infinity War' characters whose fates are up in the air
Jeff Bezos
Tech The Jeff Bezos approach to handling criticism is a good rule everyone should follow
null
Tech One of the most reliable Apple analysts has left for a new job — and it's bad news for Apple fans (AAPL)
In January 2018, workers extended the solar arrays that will power the InSight spacecraft once it lands on Mars this November.
Tech NASA is about to launch a new solar-powered lander to Mars — here's what the InSight will do on the red planet