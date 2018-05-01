Home > Business Insider > Tech >

LIVE: Apple beats on top and bottom lines, and the stock is soaring (AAPL)


  Published: 2018-05-01

Here come Apple earnings. Join us live as we find out just how many iPhones, iPads, and Macs were sold over the last quarter.

Apple reported its second fiscal quarter earnings on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

It beat on the top and bottom lines, and the stock was up over 4% in after-hours trading.

Apple also declared a new $100 billion stock buyback program, and boosted its dividend.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $61.1 billion, up 16% year-over-year, versus expectations of $60.86 billion

EPS: $2.73, up 30% year-over-year, versus expectations of $2.60 per share

iPhone sales: 52.2 million, up 2% year-over-year, versus expectations of 51.9 million

iPhone average selling price: $728, up 11% year-over-year

iPad sales: 9.1 million, down 2% year-over-year

Mac sales: 4.07 million, down 3% year-over-year

Q3 guidance: between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion

Apple also declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share of stock and a $100 billion buyback program.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Click here to refresh the post.

