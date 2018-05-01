LIVE: Apple beats on top and bottom lines, and the stock is soaring (AAPL)

news

Apple reported its second fiscal quarter earnings on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

It beat on the top and bottom lines, and the stock was up over 4% in after-hours trading.

Apple also declared a new $100 billion stock buyback program, and boosted its dividend.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $61.1 billion, up 16% year-over-year, versus expectations of $60.86 billion

EPS: $2.73, up 30% year-over-year, versus expectations of $2.60 per share

iPhone sales: 52.2 million, up 2% year-over-year, versus expectations of 51.9 million

iPhone average selling price: $728, up 11% year-over-year

iPad sales: 9.1 million, down 2% year-over-year

Mac sales: 4.07 million, down 3% year-over-year

Q3 guidance: between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion

