LIVE: Facebook is launching a dating app, Mark Zuckerberg announces during the company’s biggest event of the year (FB)

Join us live as we attend the keynote at F8 — Facebook's annual developer conference, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his executive team will unveil what the social network has been working on for the last year.

This year's F8 will be under extra scrutiny, falling in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which 87 million users had their data improperly used to target political ads. Zuckerberg himself recently testified in front of the United States Congress on how the social network approaches security, user privacy, and misinformation.

Otherwise, we're expecting word on the Oculus Go VR headset, new updates to Facebook Messenger, and some video game-related news.

Zuckerberg is expected to take the stage at 10 am PDT/1 pm ET.

10.26 a.m. PT: Mark Zuckerberg thanks outgoing WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum.

Yesterday, on the eve of F8, WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum announced we was leaving the company, four yeas after it was acquired by Facebook.

On stage, Zuckerberg thanks Koum for his service, calling him “a tireless advocate for privacy and encryption.” (The Washington Post reported that Koum is leaving amid tensions with Facebook execs over encryption.)

10.23 a.m. PT: Now, onto Instagram

After the bombshell about Facebook dating, it’s on to Instagram. The photo app is redesigning its Explore tab, Zuckerberg says, and it is launching video chat — a potential rival to Apple’s FaceTime

10:18 a.m.: Zuckerberg used his recent grilling in Congress as a humorous way to tout the new 'Watch Party' feature

Discussing Facebook’s new Watch Party feature that lets friends watch videos together and comment together, Zuckerberg jokes at his Congressional testimony, using it as an example.

"Let’s say your friend is testifying in Congress … you can laugh together, cry together. Some of my friends actually did this! Let’s not do that again any time soon."

10.22 a.m. PT: FACEBOOK IS BECOMING A DATING APP

Zuckerberg seems confident.

Mark Zuckerberg, dressed in a longsleeve blue t-shirt, is speaking passionately and confidently. He seems far more fluent and at ease than at his Congressional testimony last month, even as he discusses much of the same subject. There’s even a joke or two!

10:08 a.m.: Zuckerberg talks about integrity of elections.

"In 2016 we were slow to identify Russian interference," Zuckerberg says.

Zuckerberg explains that the company was anticipating phishing attacks and other types of threats. But says the company did not expect "coordinated attacks" from networks of fake accounts.

"I sat down with our team afterwards and said we will never be unprepared for this again."

10.06 a.m. PT: Mark Zuckerberg makes the case for Facebook’s importance.

After recapping the challenges Facebook has faced — fake news, Russian interference, and so on — Zuck makes the case for Facebook’s importance to the world. Before it was founded, he said, “you could find almost anything [online[ except the thing that matters to us most, people.”

10.04 a.m.: Bigs news right out the gate.

Mark Zuckerberg takes the stage with a joke: “welcome to F8, this has been an intense year, I can’t believe we’re only 4 months in.” And then some big news — the company is re-opening app reviews for developers. It faced some heavy criticism from the developer community over the suspension.

9.55 a.m. PT: Pseudo-rave tech conference vibes abound.

It’s less than five minutes until the Zuck is scheduled to take the stage. House music pounds, smoke machines quietly emit vapor, bright lights (in Facebook’s trademark blue, of course) roam the hall , visuals quietly morph on stage — creating a the atmosphere of a peculiarly sterile and subdued rave. Typical tech conference vibes in other words.

9:48 a.m. PT: Mark Zuckerberg is ruining the surprise.

Mark Zuckerberg has taken the wind out of this keynote slightly — by revealing many of the big announcements early. Facebook will allow users to erase their browsing history, for example, a major concession to privacy in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

9:00am PT: The lines to get in were already long when we got there.