LIVE: Google Alphabet beats revenue targets, but shares hovering near closing price (GOOG, GOOGL)

It's been an eventful quarter for Google and its parent company Alphabet. Now it's time for its quarterly report card.
Google-parent company Alphabet slightly outpaced analyst Q1 expectations on Monday, reporting after the closing bell on Monday.
Shares of Google initially popped over more than 4 percent in after-hours trading but then fell back to around the price it closed regular trading.
Here are the key numbers Wall Street was looking for, according to Bloomberg estimates:
Google said in February that it planned to roll the Nest unit, maker of smart-home unit back into "other revenues"category, with the rest of Google's hardware products, such as the Pixel phone and Home smart speaker. This category reported $4.3 billion, up from $3.2 billion during the first quarter in 2017, or a 34 percent increase.
Shares of Alphabet Inc., have fallen about 9% over the past three months, as worries about online privacy and regulatory risks weigh on the stock.
Wall Street was eagerly waiting to see whether YouTube, the company's dominant video service, continues to drive revenue growth. Revenue from non-advertising businesses, such as Google's cloud unit and its fledgling hardware group, will also be under the spotlight.
