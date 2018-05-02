LIVE: Spotify missed big on its bottom line (SPOT)

news

Spotify announced its first-quarter results Wednesday after the bell, its premier report as a public company following its direct initial public offering last month.

Here's what the company reported and how those results compared with Wall Street expectations and its prior results.

Revenue: €1.14 billion. Analysts on average were expecting €1.14 billion. In the first quarter a year ago, Spotify posted €902 million in sales.

EPS (GAAP): A loss of €1.01 a share. Wall Street was expecting a loss of €0.23 a share. In the same period a year earlier, the company lost €1.15 a share.

