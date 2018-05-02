LIVE: Spotify missed big on its bottom line (SPOT)

In its first quarterly report since becoming a public company, Spotify on Wednesday reported a much wider-than-expected loss.
Spotify announced its first-quarter results Wednesday after the bell, its premier report as a public company following its direct initial public offering last month.
Here's what the company reported and how those results compared with Wall Street expectations and its prior results.
We'll be updating this report with Spotify's actual results when they come in. Hit refresh or click here for the latest updates.