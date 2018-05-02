Home > Business Insider > Tech >

LIVE: Spotify missed big on its bottom line (SPOT)


Tech LIVE: Spotify missed big on its bottom line (SPOT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In its first quarterly report since becoming a public company, Spotify on Wednesday reported a much wider-than-expected loss.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek speaks onstage during Spotify Investor Day at Spring Studios on March 15, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek speaks onstage during Spotify Investor Day at Spring Studios on March 15, 2018 in New York City.

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images/Spotify)

Spotify announced its first-quarter results Wednesday after the bell, its premier report as a public company following its direct initial public offering last month.

Here's what the company reported and how those results compared with Wall Street expectations and its prior results.

  • Revenue: €1.14 billion. Analysts on average were expecting €1.14 billion. In the first quarter a year ago, Spotify posted €902 million in sales.
  • EPS (GAAP): A loss of €1.01 a share. Wall Street was expecting a loss of €0.23 a share. In the same period a year earlier, the company lost €1.15 a share.

We'll be updating this report with Spotify's actual results when they come in. Hit refresh or click here for the latest updates.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Apple pops after beating Wall Street expectations — and it plans to...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet
3 Tech Avicii took his own life by cutting himself, according to a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Pre-Packaged salad sits on the shelf at a Bell Market grocery store June 19, 2003 in San Francisco, California. Packaged salad which was near non-existent a decade ago has become the second fastest selling item on grocery shelves behind bottle water, overall the retail market for bagged salad is $2 billion annually.
Tech The E. coli outbreak from romaine lettuce has claimed its first death — here's how to avoid getting sick
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Tech Google Maps has a new plan to cash in on the growing crop of delivery, gaming and ride-sharing startups (GOOG, GOOGL)
"Avengers: Infinity War."
Tech 'Infinity War' screenwriters say the deaths in the movie are 'real' and you should 'move on to the next stage of grief'
Donald Trump campaign rally
Tech Cambridge Analytica is shutting down