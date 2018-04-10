Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Mark Zuckerberg just hinted that Facebook could offer a paid version one day (FB)


Tech Mark Zuckerberg just hinted that Facebook could offer a paid version one day (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mark Zuckerberg says a 'version' of Facebook will always be free — which leaves the door open for a paid version without ads.

Image
null play

null

(Committee on the Judiciary)

  • Mark Zuckerberg said in a hearing on Tuesday that there will always be a free version of Facebook.
  • That's a change from the company's previous promise that Facebook will always be free, and it suggests that Facebook is not ruling out offering a free and a paid version of the social network.


Mark Zuckerberg just suggested that Facebook might one day offer a paid, premium version of the service.

During his testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Zuckerberg was asked by a Republican Senator Orin Hatch if Facebook will always be free.

Zuckerberg response: "Yes, there will always be a version of Facebook that is free."

The reason that's important is that Zuckerberg said a version of Facebook will always be free. That's a marked difference from Facebook's longstanding insistence that Facebook will always be free, period.

If you read between the lines, that suggests Facebook could also offer a paid version, perhaps without ads, at some point down the road. That could help Facebook ease some of the concerns about its use of its users' data for ad targeting.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Tough competition for domestic airlines in Ghana as Unity Air takes offbullet
2 Africa CEO Forum Twiga Foods and these four startups are...bullet
3 Tech Apple just unveiled new red iPhones — and they have a design...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

facebook zuckerberg trial 11
Tech Mark Zuckerberg says AI won't be able to reliably detect hate speech for 'five to 10' years (FB)
IoT data collection
Tech Microsoft is set to pour $5 billion into the IoT (MSFT)
An illustration of NASA's Juno probe at Jupiter.
Tech NASA's $1 billion Jupiter probe just sent back dazzling new photos of the giant planet and its Great Red Spot
Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, attends a panel discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 29, 2015.
Tech Theranos has laid off most of its remaining staff