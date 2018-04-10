Mark Zuckerberg just hinted that Facebook could offer a paid version one day (FB)

Mark Zuckerberg says a 'version' of Facebook will always be free — which leaves the door open for a paid version without ads.
Mark Zuckerberg just suggested that Facebook might one day offer a paid, premium version of the service.
During his testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Zuckerberg was asked by a Republican Senator Orin Hatch if Facebook will always be free.
Zuckerberg response: "Yes, there will always be a version of Facebook that is free."
The reason that's important is that Zuckerberg said a version of Facebook will always be free. That's a marked difference from Facebook's longstanding insistence that Facebook will always be free, period.
If you read between the lines, that suggests Facebook could also offer a paid version, perhaps without ads, at some point down the road. That could help Facebook ease some of the concerns about its use of its users' data for ad targeting.