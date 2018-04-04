Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Mark Zuckerberg says he's still the best person to run Facebook after scandals: 'I think life is about learning from mistakes' (FB)


Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he's not going anywhere after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

mark zuckerberg facebook play

mark zuckerberg facebook

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg says he is still the best person to run Facebook in the wake of its series of scandals.

On Wednesday, Facebook said it now estimated that the political research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained data from 87 million user profiles.

In a question-and-answer session with journalists later in the day, the 33-year-old CEO was asked whether he was still the most appropriate person to lead the social network.

"Yes," Zuckerberg said. "I mean, I think life is about learning from mistakes and working out what you need to do to move forward."

Zuckerberg repeatedly acknowledged on the call that he and the company had made mistakes but suggested that some missteps were inevitable.

"If we got this right, we would've messed something else up," he said.

Though a major Facebook shareholder has called for Zuckerberg to step down as chairman of Facebook's board, Zuckerberg said there had been no such discussions among the board.

"Not to my knowledge," he said.

