Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Mark Zuckerberg says that nobody has been fired at Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal (FB)


Tech Mark Zuckerberg says that nobody has been fired at Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"We're still working through this. At the end of the day, this is my responsibility," Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters.

Mark Zuckerberg play

Mark Zuckerberg

(AP)

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked whether anyone had been fired at Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
  • Zuckerberg said that nobody had, but that he was personally taking responsibility for the scandal and wasn't looking to "throw anyone else under the bus."


Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he has not fired any Facebook employees because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In response to a question from Business Insider on a conference call asking if anyone had been fired over the revelation that a British data firm had taken user data from up to 87 million users or other data privacy issues, the Facebook CEO said that he has not fired anyone.

"I have not, due to the CA situation, yet," Zuckerberg said. "We're still working through this. At the end of the day, this is my responsibility. There have been a bunch of questions about that. I started this place, I run it, I’m responsible for what happens here."

"I’m not looking to throw anyone else under the bus for mistakes we made here," he continued.

Additional reporting by Steve Kovach.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech 11 potentially cancer-causing things you might use every daybullet
2 Tech WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell is reportedly under investigation...bullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mark Zuckerberg
Tech Facebook is limiting developers' access to user data, following Cambridge Analytica scandal (FB)
Mark Zuckerberg
Tech Facebook is limiting developers' access to user data, following Cambridge Analytica scandal (FB)
mark zuckerberg facebook
Tech Mark Zuckerberg says he's still the best person to run Facebook after scandals: 'I think life is about learning from mistakes' (FB)
Vin Diesel the rock showdown Fast and Furious 6
Tech The Rock suggests he still has ill will toward his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Vin Diesel — and isn't sure he'll return for the 9th movie