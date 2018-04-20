Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are better with female superheroes — and 5 other facts from Rotten Tomatoes


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rotten Tomatoes provided Business Insider with some interesting statistics about the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

(Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrates its 10-year anniversary in a few weeks. "Iron Man," which started this whole thing, came out on May 2, 2008.

And the MCU will reach its biggest height (so far) with "Avengers: Infinity War," which comes out April 27.

To honor the anniversary and in anticipation of the "Infinity War" release, reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes provided Business Insider with some statistics about the MCU films.

There are a few interesting takeaways, including that MCU movies have a similar score from critcs and from audiences. Citics and audeinces rarely agree, but they can agree on the MCU. Rotten Tomatoes also discovered that MCU movies with female superheroes tend to have a higher score.

Here's some fascinating facts about the MCU, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

The average critic scores and audience scores for the entire MCU are almost identical — just 0.5% apart.

(Marvel Studios)

That's interesting, considering the consistent gap between what audeinces like and what critics like.



"Iron Man" has the highest critic score and audience score combined average: 92.5%.

(Marvel Studios)


"Guardians of the Galaxy" is the most loved brand in the MCU, according to the average audience scores for their movies, which is 90%.

(Marvel Studios)


"Captain America" is on the best roll: Critic scores have improved for each successive movie.

(Marvel)

"Captain America: The First Avenger" has a score of 79%, "Winter Soldier" has a score of 89%, and "Civil War" is at 91%.



Critics and audiences prefer MCU films that are over two hours.

(Disney)

Apparently the longer the MCU movie, the higher its score.



MCU movies featuring human villains have a higher critic score average.

(Marvel)

The MCU has a villain problem. Even the most powerful supervillains from the comic books many times translate to be boring and forgettable on screen. Human villains have been in "Civil War," "Ant-Man," "Winter Soldier," and the "Iron Man" trilogy.



MCU movies featuring female superheroes have higher critic scores and audience scores than the MCU movies that don't.

(Marvel)

The MCU is behind on movies starring women, but there's proof that they should continue female-led movies beyond next year's "Captain Marvel" and the standalone Black Widow movie, which is reportedly in the works. MCU movies with female superheroes include the "Captain America" and "Avengers" movies which have Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, "Thor: Ragnarok" which has Valkyrie, and "Guardians of the Galacy" which have Gamora, Nebula, and Mantis.



MCU movies featuring at least five superheroes have a higher critic score average than the standalone movies.

(Marvel)

While most movies with way too many characters don't work, the Marvel characters feed off each other really well in the MCU films, which likely makes the ones where they come together better.



