Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are better with female superheroes — and 5 other facts from Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes provided Business Insider with some interesting statistics about the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrates its 10-year anniversary in a few weeks. "Iron Man," which started this whole thing, came out on May 2, 2008.
And the MCU will reach its biggest height (so far) with "Avengers: Infinity War," which comes out April 27.
To honor the anniversary and in anticipation of the "Infinity War" release, reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes provided Business Insider with some statistics about the MCU films.
There are a few interesting takeaways, including that MCU movies have a similar score from critcs and from audiences. Citics and audeinces rarely agree, but they can agree on the MCU. Rotten Tomatoes also discovered that MCU movies with female superheroes tend to have a higher score.
Here's some fascinating facts about the MCU, according to Rotten Tomatoes:
That's interesting, considering the consistent gap between what audeinces like and what critics like.
"Captain America: The First Avenger" has a score of 79%, "Winter Soldier" has a score of 89%, and "Civil War" is at 91%.
Apparently the longer the MCU movie, the higher its score.
The MCU has a villain problem. Even the most powerful supervillains from the comic books many times translate to be boring and forgettable on screen. Human villains have been in "Civil War," "Ant-Man," "Winter Soldier," and the "Iron Man" trilogy.
The MCU is behind on movies starring women, but there's proof that they should continue female-led movies beyond next year's "Captain Marvel" and the standalone Black Widow movie, which is reportedly in the works. MCU movies with female superheroes include the "Captain America" and "Avengers" movies which have Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, "Thor: Ragnarok" which has Valkyrie, and "Guardians of the Galacy" which have Gamora, Nebula, and Mantis.
While most movies with way too many characters don't work, the Marvel characters feed off each other really well in the MCU films, which likely makes the ones where they come together better.