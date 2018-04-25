Megyn Kelly reportedly has a $69 million contract with NBC — here's how that stacks up against other top TV hosts

news

NBC's huge bet on Megyn Kelly seems to be floundering, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint.

NBC paid a hefty $69 million salary (over three years) to lure Kelly from Fox News, but since then "her ratings declines and higher production costs have been a drag on a critical franchise for NBC," The Journal reports.

Her daytime show “Megyn Kelly Today,” which airs at 9 a.m., has seen underwhelming viewership, and her Sunday newsmagazine has been downgraded to "occasional prime-time specials."

The Journal called Kelly's $23-million-a-year contract a "throwback to the golden age of broadcast news," but how does it stack up next to other top TV hosts today?

In August, Variety compiled the biggest estimated annual salaries of reality, news, and talk show hosts. There were newbies to the game like Mike Meyers and Jamie Foxx, and big hitters like Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres, and Judith Sheindlin (you know her better as Judge Judy).

Here were the top paid hosts, as estimated by Variety last summer (excluding Megyn Kelly):

Note: Some of these figures below include fees for producing and back-end compensation.

Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million

Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million

Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million

David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million

Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million

George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million

Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million

Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million

Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million

Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million

Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million

Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $22 million

Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million

Matt Lauer (“Today”) - $25 million

Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million

Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million