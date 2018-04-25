Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Megyn Kelly reportedly has a $69 million contract with NBC — here's how that stacks up against other top TV hosts


From Ryan Seacrest to Ellen DeGeneres, here are the TV show hosts to make the most bank.

Ellen DeGeneres.

NBC's huge bet on Megyn Kelly seems to be floundering, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint.

NBC paid a hefty $69 million salary (over three years) to lure Kelly from Fox News, but since then "her ratings declines and higher production costs have been a drag on a critical franchise for NBC," The Journal reports.

Her daytime show “Megyn Kelly Today,” which airs at 9 a.m., has seen underwhelming viewership, and her Sunday newsmagazine has been downgraded to "occasional prime-time specials."

The Journal called Kelly's $23-million-a-year contract a "throwback to the golden age of broadcast news," but how does it stack up next to other top TV hosts today?

In August, Variety compiled the biggest estimated annual salaries of reality, news, and talk show hosts. There were newbies to the game like Mike Meyers and Jamie Foxx, and big hitters like Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres, and Judith Sheindlin (you know her better as Judge Judy).

Here were the top paid hosts, as estimated by Variety last summer (excluding Megyn Kelly):

Note: Some of these figures below include fees for producing and back-end compensation.

Mike Myers (“The Gong Show”) - $3 million

(Getty)


Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”) - $ 3 million

(Vivien Killilea/Getty)


Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”) - $3 million

(Lars Niki/Getty)


Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) - $12 million

(Reuters)


Conan O’Brien (“Conan”) - $12 million

(Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty)


David Letterman (Untitled Netflix Interview Show) - $12 million

(Gary Gershoff/Getty)


Anderson Cooper (CNN) - $12 million

(Neilson Barnard/Getty)


George Stephanopoulos (ABC News) - $15 million

(Ray Tamarra/Getty)


Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)


Pat Sajak (“Wheel of Fortune”) - $15 million

(David Becker/Getty)


Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) - $15 million

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)


Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show”) - $15 million

(Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival)


Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show”) - $16 million

(NBC)


Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) - $18 million

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty)


Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $22 million

(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)


Katy Perry (“American Idol”) - $25 million

(Getty)


Matt Lauer (“Today”) - $25 million

(Jason Kempin/Getty)


Judith Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) - $47 million

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty)


Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) - $50 million

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images)


