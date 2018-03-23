MoviePass is offering an annual plan for new subscribers that works out to $7.50 a month (HMNY)

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

  Published: , Refreshed:

New subscribers can temporarily get MoviePass for a year at a cost of $7.50 a month.

  • MoviePass is offering one of its lowest-priced subscription offers yet with the hope of adding subscribers.
  • New subscribers can temporarily get the service for a year at what works out to $7.50 a month.

Always looking for ways to beef up its subscription numbers, MoviePass announced Friday it was offering a discounted monthly offer for newbies.

For a limited time, new subscribers to MoviePass can get a yearly plan — which lets you see one movie a day in participating theaters — for what works out to $7.50 a month for the first year. For this yearly plan, MoviePass charges $6.95 a month and a one-time processing fee of $6.55. This is not the first time MoviePass has rolled out such an offer, but it isn't something the company offers all the time.

This continues the company's quest to amass 5 million subscribers by the end of the year, a number MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe has predicted. In February, the company announced that it had more than 2 million subscribers.

In the Friday announcement, the company also boasted of the contribution it said MoviePass had to the opening weekends of recent new releases. The company took credit for 17% of the box office for Paramount's "Annihilation," 10% for Orion's "Every Day," and 9% for Fox’s "Love, Simon."

MoviePass also told Business Insider recently that it bought over 1 million tickets for the Disney/Marvel sensation "Black Panther."

