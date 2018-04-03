Netflix changes the paradigm for producers (NFLX)

news

As Netflix continues to ramp up its annual content investment, the streamer has effectively changed the paradigm for content producers in a way that both expands and limits opportunities for producers and studios as well as for rival networks competing for the best content and talent, per Digiday.

Netflix CFO David Wells said recently that in 2018, Netflix will spend $8 billion and produce 700 pieces of original content, including 80 full-length original movies and 80 foreign-language original productions from local international territories where Netflix operates.

Thanks to its massive spending, Netflix has created a seller’s market for producers and studios. Here are some of the fundamental ways that the new paradigm initiated under Netflix has benefited content producers:

There are more opportunities to sell content because Netflix is such a major buyer. In addition to buying more shows than other platforms and networks, Netflix also buys more episodes.

Netflix pays producers more money upfront than other programmers.

Netflix is mostly hands-off once it agrees to buy a piece of content, and will largely give producers creative free rein over their projects.

Netflix shows and movies can still be recognized in traditional modes, for example, with critical acclaim or awards.

Yet the new environment also potentially hurts producers: