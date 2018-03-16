Netflix's 6 original Marvel superhero shows, ranked from worst to best

news

Netflix made a deal with Marvel Comics back in 2013 to produce four Marvel-universe shows and a mini-series.

The deal expanded last year, when Netflix released its sixth Marvel show, "The Punisher." Its latest Marvel release was the second season of "Jessica Jones," which premiered to positive reviews this month.

To find out which of the Marvel Netflix shows have fared the best among critics, we turned to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes for the composite critical receptions of each series.

Here are Netflix's six original Marvel shows, ranked from worst to best, according to critics:

6. "Iron Fist" — 17%

Critic score: 17%

Audience score: 77%

Netflix description: "Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny."

5. "The Punisher" — 63%

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 93%

Netflix description: "A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family's murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy."

4. "The Defenders" — 75%

Critic score: 75%

Audience score: 78%

Netflix description: "Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist join forces to take on common enemies as a sinister conspiracy threatens New York City."

3. "Daredevil" — 86%

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 95%

Netflix description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."

2. "Jessica Jones" — 90%

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 88%

Netflix description: "Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell's Kitchen."

1. "Luke Cage" — 96%

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 79%

Netflix description: "A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn't looking for a fight, but the people need a hero."