Netflix's latest action-packed drama series is 'Troy: Fall of a City,' a fresh take on the Trojan War


  Published: , Refreshed:

Netflix's "Troy: Fall of a City" is the latest successful drama series that the service has brought over from the UK.

(BBC/Netflix)

  • The BBC co-production serves as a retelling of the ancient Greek Tale, "The Iliad," Homer's epic poem that depicts the 10-year siege of Troy in the 13th century BC.
  • Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in March that his company had invested $1.75 billion in European productions.
  • The first season of "Troy: Fall of a City" is streaming now on Netflix.

Netflix continues its streak of bringing in successful foreign series with its new addition of "Troy: Fall of a City," a BBC program that serves as a retelling of the ancient Greek tale, "The Iliad."

Not a strict adaptation of Homer's epic poem, "Troy: Fall of a City" has been described by the UK's Daily Telegraph as a "fresh, psychologically knotty take on one of the greatest tales of them all."

The series premiered on the BBC starting in February, but the 8-episode first season is now streaming internationally on Netflix everywhere but the UK (including in the US).

Altogether, the series will cover the 10-year siege of Troy that occurred in the 13th century BC.

Several critics have touted the series as a quality source of "escapism." The New York Times described it as "[reveling] in sex, blood, elaborate costuming and rousing monologues to tell the story of the two countries that went to war over the most beautiful woman in the world." The series currently has a 70% from critics on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

"Troy" is the latest in a string of European co-productions on Netflix, including recent additions like the BBC's "The Frankenstein Chronicles" and "Babylon Berlin" from Germany.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in March that his company had invested $1.75 billion in European TV productions, and that he is planning to invest more moving forward.

Watch "Troy: Fall of a City" on Netflix.

