New MoviePass data reveals the 27 movies that sold the most tickets to its subscribers since August

Since MoviePass drastically lowered its price in August, the company has sent shockwaves through the movie theater business.

The service has seen a surge in popularity and reached 2 million subscribers last month. While users love the fact that MoviePass lets them go to a movie per day for only $9.95, some theater chains like AMC have complained that its business model isn't sustainable long-term.

We'll have to wait and see about that, but there's no doubt that MoviePass has changed the habits of many moviegoers already.

But which films have MoviePass subscribers loved the most?

MoviePass (and its majority owner Helios and Matheson Analytics) provided Business Insider with a list of the movies that had sold the most tickets via the service. These included recent Oscar best-picture winner "The Shape of Water" and Marvel's box-office behemoth, "Black Panther." (MoviePass didn't provide specific numbers, but did give us a list ordered from lowest to highest amount sold, along with estimates.)

Below are the 27 movies most successful with MoviePass users:

27. "Pitch Perfect 3"

More than 200,000 tickets

The third "Pitch Perfect" movie helped move the franchise into the $500 million realm worldwide.

26. "Peter Rabbit"

More than 200,000 tickets

"Peter Rabbit" may have performed well with MoviePass audiences, but it was still the subject of controversy for making fun of food allergies.

25. "Molly's Game"

More than 200,000 tickets

Based on the book by Molly Bloom, Aaron Sorkin's real-life story of Bloom's underground poker game received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.

24. "12 Strong"

More than 200,000 tickets

"12 Strong" told the story of the first special forces team in Afghanistan following 9/11.

23. "Tomb Raider"

More than 200,000 tickets

Currently in theaters, the latest "Tomb Raider" has underperformed commercially (in the U.S. at least) and critically , failing to edge out "Black Panther's" box office reign when it opened in theaters this past weekend.

22. "The 15:17 to Paris"

More than 200,000 tickets

Clint Eastwood recruited the actual people who lived through this true story to portray their respective roles.

21. "A Wrinkle in Time"

More than 200,000 tickets

Another victim of bad reviews and "Black Panther's" box office power, "A Wrinkle in Time" failed to perform well at the box office — despite a strong showing from MoviePass users.

20. "Darkest Hour"

More than 200,000 tickets

Gary Oldman just won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in this biopic, which was also nominated for best picture.

19. "Death Wish"

More than 200,000 tickets

Eli Roth's remake, about a surgeon (Bruce Willis) who turns to vigilantism after his wife is murdered, sits at an abysmal 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.

18. "The Commuter"

More than 200,000 tickets

Liam Neeson steps into another action movie, this time as an ex-cop who is roped into a conspiracy on board his commuter train after he's laid off from an insurance job.

17. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

More than 200,000 tickets

The "Maze Runner" series somehow made it to three movies.

16. "Lady Bird"

More than 200,000 tickets

"Lady Bird" failed to nab anything at this year's Oscars, but it raked in plenty of MoviePass users.

15. "Murder on the Orient Express"

More than 200,000 tickets

When a passenger on a train is murdered, a detective played by Kenneth Branagh seeks to uncover the killer.

14. "I, Tonya"

More than 200,000 tickets

"I, Tonya" gained star Allison Janney a best supporting actress Oscar, and Margot Robbie earned a best actress nomination.

13. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

More than 300,000 tickets

Martin McDonagh's tale of a mom who calls out the local police for failing to solve her daughter's murder earned Frances McDormand her second Oscar and Sam Rockwell his first, for best actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

12. "Justice League"

More than 300,000 tickets

"Justice League" was just declared the lowest-grossing movie in the DC film universe, a troubling fact considering that the film was supposed to be DC's answer to Marvel's "The Avengers."

11. "Red Sparrow"

More than 300,000 tickets

"Red Sparrow" is currently in theaters, and marks another bust for Jennifer Lawrence, who has had a series of critical misfires, including "Passengers," "mother!," and now "Red Sparrow." However, the film's director Francis Lawrence seems unfazed by the critical reaction.

10. "Coco"

More than 300,000 tickets

Pixar's latest won the Oscar this year for best animated feature, and was a box office hit both domestically and in foreign markets.

9. "Annihilation"

More than 400,000 tickets

"Annihilation," unfortunately, has failed to find a major audience in theaters — only making $30 million in a month — though it appears those with MoviePass took advantage. And international audiences got their chance to see the film when it hit Netflix earlier this month.

8. "The Post"

More than 400,000 tickets

Steven Spielberg managed to pull off one of the fastest film shoots in history and the film earned a best picture nomination because of it.

7. "Thor: Ragnarok"

More than 400,000 tickets

Marvel's third "Thor" film was another success for the studio, raking in nearly $854 million worldwide. Star Chris Hemsworth and standout Tess Thompson will reunite for the "Men in Black" spinoff.

6. "The Shape of Water"

More than 400,000 tickets

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy love story won the Oscar for best picture this year and del Toro won best director.

5. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

More than 500,000 tickets

"The Last Jedi," now available for digital download, is the ninth highest-grossing film of all time but it still left fans divided. Many strange stories have surrounded the film since its release, too; most recently it was revealed that Russian bots carried out a social media campaign to ensure General Hux survived the film.

4. "Game Night"

More than 500,000 tickets

"Game Night" is currently in theaters and has a solid 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a married couple whose murder mystery game night gets a little too real.

3. "The Greatest Showman"

More than 500,000 tickets

"The Greatest Showman" has beaten the odds to become a successful box office force. Its box office haul started small — it opened to just $14 million over the Christmas weekend, but has since crossed $400 million worldwide.

2. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

More than 750,000 tickets

Like "The Greatest Showman," the latest "Jumanji" has showed it has box office legs. Once a punchline, the movie has grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

1. "Black Panther"

More than 1,000,000 tickets

No surprise here: "Black Panther" has topped every weekend at the box office since opening last month and has already hit $1 billion globally. It makes sense that it would also dominate with MoviePass users.