On Earth Day, National Geographic is broadcasting stunning, previously unreleased photos from its archive — accompanied by music

Earth Day is one of the world's largest celebrations of our environment.

To commemorate the holiday, National Geographic is debuting a "Symphony for our World": a television event that will pair a slideshow of National Geographic's stunning wildlife photography with a five-part symphony.

The music is created by Bleeding Fingers Music and performed by a full orchestra and choir. The symphony-and-photo pairing will air on National Geographic Wild on Sunday, April 22 at 7 p.m. EST.

A touring, 90-minute live symphony event with projections of the photos will also debut in San Francisco, California on April 22 (Earth Day), then tour around the US and Canada.

Below are some of the most spectacular wildlife images from "Symphony for our World," which were previously unreleased from National Geographic's archive.

The live symphony performances will take place in cities around the US and Canada. After starting in San Francisco on Sunday, the event will then travel to Austin, Texas in July.

The music and images are divided into five parts that correspond with different ecosystems: the sea, coastlines, land, mountains, and sky.

Images from each of those environments will be accompanied by a different chapter of music that's tailored to the ecosystem.

To put together the event, Nat Geo WILD worked with another National Geographic project called Photo Ark, which aims to photograph every species currently living in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries worldwide.

"This Earth Day, Nat Geo WILD wants to remind people how awe-inspiring and magical life on Earth can be," Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of National Geographic Wild, said in a statement.

The previously unreleased photos include this remarkable image of three cuddly sea turtles...

... And this photo of a triumphant puffin bringing home a bounty of fish.

But unlike most nature programming, this one won't have a human narrator. "To be given the opportunity to create a symphony that guides the audience journey, rather than voiceover, is a rare challenge," Russell Emanuel, Bleeding Fingers’ CEO, said in a release.

National Geographic hopes the photos and music inspire more people to work towards protecting our planet.

You can catch the Earth Day program Sunday at 7 p.m. on National Geographic Wild.