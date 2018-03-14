One of the last TV shows starring Stephen Hawking is now streaming for free — here's how to watch it

news

Stephen Hawking died at age 76 on Wednesday.

The world-renowned physicist worked on an Emmy Award-winning TV show called "Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places" before he passed away.

In the show, Hawking flies around in a spaceship called the "S.S. Hawking" and explores his favorite cosmic mysteries.

CuriosityStream released the final episode several weeks early and is streaming the three-part series for free for a limited time.



Stephen Hawking, who died today at age 76, was known for his work on the science of time travel and black holes.

The British physicist penned several bestselling books and even worked on an Emmy Award-winning documentary trilogy, called "Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places."

In the show, which is one of the last Hawking ever worked on, he flies around in a spaceship called the "S.S. Hawking" and explores deep scientific mysteries.

The show was created by CuriosityStream, and its description reads: "Mixing recollections from his childhood and family life that inspired his work as a scientist, he goes in search of the ultimate mystery: the theory of everything. Along the way, time travel and a precarious free fall to Venus, plus questions about aliens, God, and truth, offer unprecedented insight into this genius mind."

CuriosityStream planned to release the third and final episode, which in part dives into Hawking's fears about artificial intelligence, in mid-April.

But a representative for the company told Business Insider that, following the death of Hawking, its creators decided to release the last episode today.

Through March 23, Anyone can also watch the series for free for a limited time. It's normally packaged in a streaming subscription that costs between $2.99 and $11.99 per month.

You can find all of the "Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places" episodes at curiositystream.com/hawking.

Remembering Stephen Hawking: