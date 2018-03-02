Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Oracle CEO is reportedly on the short list to replace H.R. McMaster as Trump's national security adviser


Other names on the list include John Bolton and Mark Biegun.

  • Oracle CEO Safra Catz is on the short list to replace Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump.
  • Catz was a member of Trump's transition team in 2016, and it had been reported in 2017 that she was under consideration for a position in the Trump administration.
  • In late 2017, it was reported that McMaster himself complained to Catz of Trump's intelligence at a private dinner.
  • Other names on the list include former UN ambassador John Bolton and Ford VP Stephen Biegun.


Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster might soon be on his way out as President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser — and Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz is on the short list to replace him, reports CNN.

Catz has a history with Trump and his administration. In December 2016, she served as a member of his presidential transition team. In April 2017, Bloomberg reported that Catz was under consideration for a role in the Trump administration. Oracle declined to comment at that time.

Most recently, in November 2017, BuzzFeed reported that McMaster himself had complained to Catz at a private dinner that Trump was a "dope" and an "idiot." A National Security Council spokesman and senior Oracle officials both denied the report, and some journalists and experts disputed details of the story at the time.

Other names on that short list include John Bolton, previously the United States ambassador to the United Nations, and Stephen Biegun, a VP of international government affairs at Ford and a former senior staff member on the National Security Council under the George W. Bush administration.

Oracle declined to comment.

