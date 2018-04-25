Home > Business Insider > Tech >

People are vandalizing the scooters taking over San Francisco with everything from stickers to poop


Tech People are vandalizing the scooters taking over San Francisco with everything from stickers to poop

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Three tech startups bringing scooter sharing to San Francisco have run into an unexpected road bump: Activist vandals.

scooters play

scooters

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • San Francisco residents are vandalizing electric scooters and in one case, pooping on them.
  • That's gross.
  • The city has received numerous complaints about the scooters in recent weeks and has already begun impounding scooters parked illegally.


Some activist residents of San Francisco are apparently so outraged by the sight of electric scooters on city streets that they've resorted to extreme measures, including literally pooping on them.

Motherboard reported Tuesday that electric scooters around San Francisco have become targets of vandalization. Scooters have been seen with broken wiring, with stickers covering the QR codes that allow riders to unlock them, thrown into trashcans and, yes, even pooped on.

The scatological scooter sabotage comes as three separate startups — Bird, LimeBikes, and Spin — all recently began placing the two-wheeled vehicles throughout the city. The services all work similarly and bill themselves as environmentally friendly transportation alternatives.

Using a smartphone app, city residents can reserve a nearby scooter, ride around on it for a small fee, and, at the end of the journey, leave the scooter anywhere to be claimed by the next rider. Unlike many bike-sharing programs, the scooters don't need to be attached to a special dock, so riders can just hop off and walk away.

San Francisco officials say they have received numerous complaints about the scooters, claiming the scooters routinely block sidewalks and building entrances, cause people to trip, and make sidewalks less accessible to children and people in wheelchairs. Residents have also reported seeing riders on sidewalks, which is illegal.

In response to increased public pressure and complaints, the San Francisco City Attorney sent the scooter startups cease-and-desist letters last week, calling scooters public nuisances and a public safety hazard and has begun impounding scooters that are seen illegally parked. The city voted last week to require scooters companies to apply for a permit before operating in the city.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech The best and worst countries to be a teacher, based on salarybullet
2 Tech Google beat revenue targets but didn't ease Wall Street's biggest...bullet
3 Tech Putin's nuclear 'doomsday machine' could trigger 300-foot...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech I've had the best sleep of my life on Casper's high-tech $2,000 mattress — and I could never go back to a regular mattress
null
Tech A popular text therapy app plans to start prescribing drugs to users — and it's part of a major expansion
Chart of the day
Tech Amazon is hiring more foreign H-1B workers than Google and Facebook combined (AMZN, FB, GOOG)
Tribeca Film Festival panel AR/VR in media
Tech Tech experts talk about what makes virtual reality so promising for making movies and TV (IBM)