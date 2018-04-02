Home > Business Insider > Tech >

People loved NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' starring John Legend as Jesus for embracing its weirdness


Tech People loved NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' starring John Legend as Jesus for embracing its weirdness

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Sunday night, NBC aired "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" starring John Legend as Jesus and people loved it a lot more than the networks other live musicals.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live play

Jesus Christ Superstar Live

(NBC)

  • On Sunday night, NBC aired "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" starring John Legend as Jesus.
  • NBC's live musicals have mostly been misses, but people loved this one.
  • People on Twitter praised the casting, costumes, and modern interpretation of the beloved musical.

On Easter Sunday, NBC aired its latest live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar" starring John Legend. Most of the NBC's live musicals have been flops, like "The Sound of Music" starring Carrie Underwood (2013) and "Peter Pan" starring Allison Williams (2014).

But many people were live-tweeting during "Jesus Christ Superstar" and loving it (even more than NBC's last live musical, "The Wiz" in 2015).

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Cats," "The Phantom of the Opera") and Tim Rice, "Jesus Christ Superstar" was first released in 1970 as a concept album. The musical explores the humanity of Jesus, and in it he feels frustration about his own faith and his followers. Years later, it's one of those musicals that high schools all over the United States perform.

People praised NBC's live version of the beloved musical for embracing its weirdness, even adding Alice Cooper to the cast as King Herod. The set featured scaffolding and the modern costumes included racer back tank tops and sequins.

Here's what people were saying Sunday night:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Bill Gates reveals his 6 favorite books he read in the past yearbullet
2 Tech The Chinese space station hurtling toward Earth has crashed over...bullet
3 Tech 23 health benefits of marijuanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech 11 potentially cancer-causing things you might use every day
null
Tech The massively popular free-to-play video game 'Fortnite' is out for iOS devices now – Android coming soon
A rendering of the Hudson Yards neighborhood, under construction in Midtown West, one of New York City's proposed sites for Amazon's HQ2.
Tech Amazon officials are reportedly visiting New York City in April — here's what the city proposed for HQ2
If you're looking for something to read this weekend, this list will have something for you.
Tech The best books about science from the last 15 years that everyone should read