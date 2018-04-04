Police reportedly found and questioned Nasim Aghdam on the morning of the YouTube shooting, then let her go

news

Police in California reportedly contacted and questioned Nasim Aghdam, the suspect in the YouTube shooting, early in the morning on the day of the attack.

Reports say officers in Mountain View, California — around 30 minutes from the site of the attack in San Bruno — found Aghdam asleep in her car at around 2 a.m. on April 3, and spoke to her.

"Officers located an adult female by the same name asleep in a vehicle in a Mountain View parking lot early this morning," Mountain View spokesperson Katie Nelson told BuzzFeed News. "The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions."

Nelson told Mercury News that "officers made contact with the woman after the license plate of her vehicle matched that of a missing person out of Southern California."

Nelson also said officers notified Aghdam's family that she had been located.

Ismail Aghdam, Nasim's father, reportedly contacted law-enforcement officials in the San Diego area on Monday because he was concerned about her grievances toward YouTube.

He is said to have warned that his daughter may be traveling to the company's offices.

It's unclear whether the officers in Mountain View knew of Aghdam's history with YouTube, or her father's warning to San Diego police.

Aghdam lived in San Diego and reportedly "hated" the YouTube, and believed the platform was discriminating against her by demonetizing her videos, Mercury News reported.

Extensive social media records left behind by Aghdam illustrate her dissatisfaction with YouTube's policies and her attempts to spread a vegan and animal rights activist message.