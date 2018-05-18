Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Prince Charles will replace Meghan Markle's dad at the royal wedding and walk her down the aisle


Tech Prince Charles will replace Meghan Markle's dad at the royal wedding and walk her down the aisle

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Meghan Markle made the announcement on Friday morning. Charles has been a royal stand-in before.

Meghan Markle in Northern Ireland in March 2018. play

Meghan Markle in Northern Ireland in March 2018.

(Chris Jackson/Getty)

  • Meghan Markle has asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle at the royal wedding.
  • Her father was supposed to do it but pulled out after an embarrassing paparazzi scandal.
  • Kensington Palace announced the change the day before the wedding.


Meghan Markle has asked Prince Charles to replace her father at the royal wedding by walking her down the aisle.

Kensington Palace announced the change in a statement on Friday morning, just over 24 hours before the ceremony. Charles is Prince Harry's father, and will become Meghan's father-in-law once they're married.

Markle senior was to walk his daughter down the aisle, a moment that will be the dramatic center of the grand ceremony, but the story turned sour after he was exposed for accepting money from a paparazzi photographer to stage tabloid pictures of himself getting ready for the big day — a major break with royal protocol.

In a series of interviews with the gossip site TMZ, Markle senior said he was pulling out of the wedding, changed his mind, then changed his mind again, citing a need for urgent heart surgery.

The aisle of St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Meghan Markle will be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles. play

The aisle of St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Meghan Markle will be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles.

(Getty Images)

On Thursday the palace ended speculation by saying definitively that Meghan's father would play no part in the ceremony.

Friday's statement said: "Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day."

Prince Charles. play

Prince Charles.

(REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

This is not the first time Prince Charles, the father of two sons, has escorted a bride down the aisle.

In 2016 he gave away Alexandra Knatchbull, the daughter of his close friends Lord and Lady Brabourne, and goddaughter of the late Princess Diana, at her wedding to Thomas Hooper.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Lamborghinis lined the street outside a massive NYC cryptocurrency...bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech This home video shows an 8-year-old Meghan Markle playing the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Scott Howe
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Sherpas sit at the base camp after a Mount Everest expedition was canceled in April 2014.
Tech Everest is becoming a conveyor belt of hikers who pay $25,000 to do the climb — these images reveal what the trek really looks like
Lava erupting from the Kilauea volcano in Kapoho, Hawaii. The volcano erupted on Thursday morning and molten rock has been spewing out since then.
Tech Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is still spewing out lava, and new cracks in the earth are opening hours after it erupted
Proponents of net neutrality protesting against Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai last year.
Tech Net neutrality is coming back, no matter what happens next with the Senate resolution