Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just shared their first kiss as husband and wife


Tech Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just shared their first kiss as husband and wife

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The newly-wed couple emerged as husband and wife from St George's Chapel and shared a kiss to the delight of the crowds of spectators that had gathered outside the building.

null play

null

(Associated Press)

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially husband and wife.
  • The couple delighted crowds as they shared a kiss as they emerged from St George's Chapel.
  • They were married on Saturday, May 19.


They did it! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married.

The newly-wed couple emerged as husband and wife from St George's Chapel and shared a kiss to the delight of the crowds of spectators that had gathered outside the building.

null play

null

(Owen Humphreys / Getty)

The couple looked absolutely overjoyed throughout the ceremony; Prince Harry told Meghan she looked "amazing... absolutely gorgeous," as she arrived beside him at the altar.

They will take the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More on the royal wedding:

You can read all of INSIDER's royal wedding coverage here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Lamborghinis lined the street outside a massive NYC cryptocurrency...bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech This home video shows an 8-year-old Meghan Markle playing the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Scott Howe
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Sherpas sit at the base camp after a Mount Everest expedition was canceled in April 2014.
Tech Everest is becoming a conveyor belt of hikers who pay $25,000 to do the climb — these images reveal what the trek really looks like
Lava erupting from the Kilauea volcano in Kapoho, Hawaii. The volcano erupted on Thursday morning and molten rock has been spewing out since then.
Tech Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is still spewing out lava, and new cracks in the earth are opening hours after it erupted
Proponents of net neutrality protesting against Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai last year.
Tech Net neutrality is coming back, no matter what happens next with the Senate resolution