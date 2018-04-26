Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The royal wedding will happen on Saturday May 19 at midday UK time.

  • Prince Harry has asked his brother William to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle.
Kensington Palace has announced that Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man when he marries Meghan Markle.

The palace made the announcement on Thursday via a series of tweets.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," one tweet said.

"Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011."

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will begin at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle at midday (UK time) on Saturday May 19.

