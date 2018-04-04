Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Pichai described the incident as an "unimaginable tragedy."

Hours after the shooting at the San Bruno YouTube headquarters on Tuesday that left 1 dead and at least 4 injured, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees a memo addressing the incident.

In the statement, Pichai describes the shooting as an "unimaginable tragedy" and a "horrific act of violence." See the tweet and read the e-mail in full below:

Pichai also addressed the shooting on his personal Twitter account. See his tweet below:

The full text of Pichai's email:

Everyone,

Earlier this afternoon, while our employees were having lunch, we received reports of an active shooter at YouTube in San Bruno. Law enforcement and our security team worked to evacuate the buildings and prioritize the safety of everyone there.

The best information we have is that the situation is contained. It's with great sadness that I tell you—based on the latest information—four people were injured in this horrific act of violence. We're doing everything we can to support them and their families at this time.

I'm grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes. I am especially thankful to the first responders and our own security team who acted so quickly to keep people safe.

I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.

Let's everyone come together now to support Susan and the YouTube team.

-Sundar

