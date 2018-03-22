Robin Williams has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former co-star, who said she 'never took offence'

news

Robin Williams repeatedly groped and flashed his "Mork & Mindy" costar, a new book claims.

Pam Dawber, who played Mindy, said he did the "grossest things," but "could get away with it."

Williams killed himself in 2014 after battling severe depression.

The new come from an upcoming biography of Williams.



The late Robin Williams repeatedly groped and flashed his "Mork & Mindy" co-star, a new book has revealed.

Pam Dawber, who played Mindy to Williams' Mork in the 1970s sitcom, recalled what is clearly sexual misconduct, saying he groped, grabbed, and flashed her on set.

However, Dawber said Williams' "magic" personality meant that she never minded the behaviour, and even enjoyed it. She added: "It was the 70s, after all."

The claims, based on interviews with his former colleagues, appear in an upcoming biography of Williams by New York Times journalist Dave Itzkoff, and were reproduced by DailyMail.com.

Here are the relevant quotes from Dawber:

"I had the grossest things done to me — by him. And I never took offence. I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people... but it was so much fun.

"Somehow he had that magic. If you put it on paper you would be appalled. But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do — those sparkly eyes.

"He'd look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he'd grab your t**s and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it.

"It was the 70s, after all."

According to Howard Storm, the "Mork & Mindy" producer, Williams also groped Dawber for no reason during rehearsals.

He told Itzkoff: "He'd be doing a paragraph and in the middle of it he would just turn and grab her a**. Or grab a breast. And we'd start again. I'd say, 'Robin, there's nothing in the script that says you grab Pam's a**.' And he'd say: 'Oh, OK.'"

Another producer, Gerry Marshall, also said Williams "would take all his clothes off, he would be standing there totally naked and she was trying to act. His aim in life was to make Pam Dawber blush."

Storm added that he once "goosed" an actress playing Mindy's grandmother in the show in the buttocks with a cane.

"There was nothing lascivious about it, in his mind. It was just Robin being Robin, and he thought it would be funny," Storm said. "He could get away with murder."

"Mork & Mindy" ran from 1978 to 1982, meaning Williams was between 27 and 31 at the time. He previously admitted to abusing cocaine and alcohol around this time.

Williams hanged himself in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia and battling severe depression. He was 63.