Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Robinhood, the stock trading app loved by millennial investors and cryptocurrency traders, could soon be a $5.6 billion company


Tech Robinhood, the stock trading app loved by millennial investors and cryptocurrency traders, could soon be a $5.6 billion company

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Robinhood is finalizing a new funding round led by DST Global, the firm led by influential Russian billionaire Yuri Miller, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Robinhood cofounders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt play

Robinhood cofounders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt

(Robinhood)

  • Stock-trading app Robinhood could be valued at $5.6 billion when it closes an upcoming fundraising round, according to a Thursday report in The Wall Street Journal.
  • According to The Journal's sources, the funding round is being led by Russian billionaire Yuri Miller's investment firm, DST Global.
  • DST Global led Robinhood's previous funding round in 2017.

Popular zero-fee trading app Robinhood could be valued in excess of $5 billion dollars — a huge increase over its previous $1.3 billion valuation in 2017 — when it closes a fundraising round that's currently in the works, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The five-year-old company is finalizing a new funding round led by DST Global, the firm led by influential Russian billionaire Yuri Miller, The Journal reports, citing anonymous sources. The firm led the company's previous funding round in 2017, which was the first time Robinhood was valued at over $1 billion.

Robinhood gained notoriety early on its for its straightforward design and zero-fee trading, which recently expanded to include cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin.

A preview of Robinhood's cryptocurrency feed. play

A preview of Robinhood's cryptocurrency feed.

(Robinhood)

In addition to fundraising talks, Robinhood has received other interest from investors recently as well. On Wednesday, the company announced that Greylock investor Josh Elman would be joining Robinhood in a senior position. In a statement to Recode, Elman described Robinhood as "hyper-growth company."

Robinhood's reported $5.6 billion valuation would place it ahead of its rival platform, Coinbase, which was most recently estimated to have a $3.2 billion valuation.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Tech Air hostess falls off from plane in Ugandabullet
2 Tech Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76bullet
3 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech A mysterious 'supplement' with a viral following has been linked to salmonella — and the outbreak is still spreading
The Nest Hello video doorbell can send you a notification when somebody is at your front door.
Tech As a smart-home war with Amazon looms, Nest releases its first new products since rejoining Google (AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL)
Facebook Menlo Park aerial
Tech Facebook's adding another Frank Gehry building to its Silicon Valley campus as part of a $303 million project (FB)
null
Tech A look at the epic rise of 29-year-old Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, who has already won an Oscar and now stars as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider'