Roger Deakins finally won an Oscar for best cinematography after 14 nominations — here's a look through his epic work

news

Roger Deakins, one of the greatest cinematographers of all time, finally won an Oscar after being nominated 13 previous times (this year was his 14th).

He won for "Blade Runner 2049," which had some of his best work to date.

Deakins' win came as a surprise, because "Dunkirk" was expected to win in the cinematography category.

We looked at all of the movies he was nominated for in the past.

Roger Deakins is responsible for some of the most iconic shots in film.

On Sunday night, he finally — and unexpectedly — beat his long losing streak and won an Oscar for his groundbreaking work on "Blade Runner 2049."

He'd been nominated 13 times since 1995. "Dunkirk" was expected to win in the cinematography category, so Deakins' win was all the more satisfying to his devoted fans.

Deakins did the cinematography for "The Shawshank Redemption," "Fargo," "No Country for Old Men," and "Skyfall," a line-up that would make anyone assume he's won an Oscar (or a dozen). Deakins is considered such an incredible cinematographer because, despite working with a multitude of directors, his style remains recognizable without sacrificing the style his director is trying to create.

In honor of his win, we put together a list of the Oscar nominations he lost and who he lost to, paired with one of the best shots from the film:

"The Shawshank Redemption" — 67th Academy Awards in 1995

Lost to: John Toll, "Legends of the Fall"

"Fargo" — 69th Academy Awards in 1997

Lost to: John Seale, "The English Patient"

"Kundun" — 70th Academy Awards in 1998

Lost to: Russell Carpenter, "Titanic"

"O Brother, Where Art Thou?" — 73rd Academy Awards in 2001

Lost to: Peter Pau, "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"

"The Man Who Wasn't There" — 74th Academy Awards in 2002

Lost to: Andrew Lesnie, "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"

"No Country for Old Men" — 80th Academy Awards in 2008 (nominated twice in the same year)

Lost to: Robert Elswit, "There Will be Blood"

"The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford"— 80th Academy Awards in 2008 (nominated twice in the same year)

Lost to: Robert Elswit, "There Will be Blood"

"The Reader" — 81st Academy Awards in 2009

Lost to: Anthony Dod Mantle, "Slumdog Millionaire"

"True Grit — 83rd Academy Awards in 2011

Lost to: Wally Pfister, "Inception"

"Skyfall" — 85th Academy Awards in 2013

Lost to: Robert Richardson, "Hugo"

"Prisoners" — 86th Academy Awards in 2014

Lost to: Emmanuel Lubezki, "Gravity"

"Unbroken" — 87th Academy Awards in 2015

Lost to: Emmanuel Lubezki, "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)"

"Sicario" — 88th Academy Awards in 2016

Lost to: Emmanuel Lubezki, "The Revenant"

"Blade Runner 2029" — 90th Academy Awards in 2018

Lost to: No one! He finally won.