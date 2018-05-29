Roseanne Barr is under fire after a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that compares her to an ape

news

Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

In the tweet, Barr compares Jarrett, a black woman born in Iran, to an ape.

Twitter users blasted Barr and pointed out that Barr herself said she was leaving Twitter 10 days ago because of anti-Semitism.

People are also mad at ABC, the network that airs the "Roseanne" revival.



Comedian Roseanne Barr, the star of ABC's revival of the major ratings hit "Roseanne," has stoked controversy for her political views and promotion of conspiracy theories. And she's under fire again for a racist comment she made on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

Ten days ago, Barr, who is Jewish, announced she was done with Twitter because of anti-Semitism, but said she would keep her account so she could check her direct messages. "i already deleted facebook five years ago when the anti semitism there became toxic," Barr wrote on May 19. "I am leaving all social media except instagram."

Yet on Tuesday, Barr tweeted (in response to a tweet which accused Jarrett of hiding misdeeds from the Obama administration), “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," characterizing Jarrett — an African-American woman born in Iran — as a child of the Muslim Brotherhood and an ape.

Twitter users immediately called out the racist imagery in Barr's comment, and the irony in her decision to stop tweeting because of anti-Semitism. Some questioned ABC's decision to keep her show on the air.

In response to criticism, Barr defended herself saying, "Muslims r not a race."