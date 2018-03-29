Roseanne Barr is under fire for appearing to promote a conspiracy theory about a Parkland student activist

Roseanne Barr is under fire for tweeting 'NAZI SALUTE', seemingly referencing a far-right conspiracy theory about Parkland school shooting activist David Hogg.
Roseanne Barr sparked controversy this week for appearing to promote a far-right conspiracy theory about the Parkland shooting student-activist David Hogg.
On Tuesday evening, just before the revival of her ABC sitcom "Roseanne" premiered, Barr tweeted the words "NAZI SALUTE" in response to a Twitter user who tagged Hogg in a tweet. She later deleted her tweet.
Barr, a vocal Trump supporter with a history of promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, seemed to be referencing a far-right conspiracy theory that Hogg raised a Nazi salute at a March for Our Lives rally on Saturday.
As Mic noted, a number of Twitter users, including Chrissy Teigen, criticized Barr for the tweet, while some called out ABC for giving Barr a platform with her revived sitcom.
Barr has previously used her Twitter page to promote debunked far-right conspiracies including Pizzagate and the conspiracy of a "cover-up" in the death of former Democratic National Convention staffer Seth Rich.
ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.