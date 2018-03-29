Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Roseanne Barr is under fire for appearing to promote a conspiracy theory about a Parkland student activist

Roseanne Barr is under fire for tweeting 'NAZI SALUTE', seemingly referencing a far-right conspiracy theory about Parkland school shooting activist David Hogg.

  • Roseanne Barr is under fire for appearing to promote a far-right conspiracy theory about the Parkland school shooting activist David Hogg.
  • In a since-deleted tweet, Barr wrote the words "NAZI SALUTE" in response to a conspiracy theorist's post that tagged Hogg.
  • Barr's tweet seemed to reference a debunked conspiracy that Hogg raised a Nazi salute at a March for Our Lives rally on Saturday.

Roseanne Barr sparked controversy this week for appearing to promote a far-right conspiracy theory about the Parkland shooting student-activist David Hogg.

On Tuesday evening, just before the revival of her ABC sitcom "Roseanne" premiered, Barr tweeted the words "NAZI SALUTE" in response to a Twitter user who tagged Hogg in a tweet. She later deleted her tweet.

Barr, a vocal Trump supporter with a history of promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, seemed to be referencing a far-right conspiracy theory that Hogg raised a Nazi salute at a March for Our Lives rally on Saturday.

As Mic noted, a number of Twitter users, including Chrissy Teigen, criticized Barr for the tweet, while some called out ABC for giving Barr a platform with her revived sitcom.

Barr has previously used her Twitter page to promote debunked far-right conspiracies including Pizzagate and the conspiracy of a "cover-up" in the death of former Democratic National Convention staffer Seth Rich.

ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

